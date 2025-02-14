The Hard Asset Money Show with Christian Briggs Providing In-Depth Coverage of Global Economic Developments

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hard Asset Money Show, hosted by Christian Briggs, continues to offer timely analysis of market forces and geopolitical events shaping today’s financial landscape. New episodes feature commentary on trade policies, interest rate movements, digital currencies, and more, providing listeners with perspectives on major financial global shifts.As the Founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management, Briggs draws upon four decades of experience in rare coins, precious metals and alternative investments. In each Hard Asset Money show, Christian Briggs and his guests examine pressing topics and outline possible implications for those navigating uncertain markets. Segments include:• The U.S.-China Trade DynamicRecent episodes discuss tariff policies and their ripple effects on inflation, supply chains, and global competitiveness.• BRICS and the U.S. DollarShows explore how BRICS nations continue to reduce their reliance on the dollar in global trade and what this might mean for international finance.• Manufacturing and Tax PolicyIn-depth coverage highlights how shifts in tariffs and potential adjustments to corporate tax rates can influence domestic manufacturing sectors.• Interest Rates and Currency EvolutionDiscussions include interest rate trends, central bank policies and the emergence of digital currencies as alternative forms of exchange.“Listeners benefit from hearing how global events intersect with local economic realities,” said Christian Briggs, host of The Hard Asset Money Show. “By breaking down today’s most urgent financial developments, we aim to equip our audience with strategies for preserving and growing wealth over the long term.”Extended Content and Expert InterviewsIn addition to topical segments, the show regularly welcomes industry experts and commentators. From in-depth conversations on global market volatility to interviews with professionals in economics, policy, and investment, the podcast offers a range of viewpoints designed to inform decision-making in today’s dynamic environment.Where to Tune In• Apple Podcasts:Full Episode LibraryListeners can access all episodes, covering subjects like inflationary pressures, crypto developments, and trade disputes.• Spotify:Latest EpisodesIncludes key highlights from recent discussions.• YouTube:Video FormatProvides a visual component with graphics, charts, and real-time data analysis for those who want a more immersive overview.About Hard Asset ManagementHard Asset Management, under the leadership of Christian Briggs, focuses on tangible assets such as rare coins and precious metals. By leveraging research and market evaluations, the firm strives to guide clients in protecting and diversifying their portfolios. Regularly cited for its insights on global economic conditions, Hard Asset Management remains committed to strategies that can help mitigate risks associated with volatile markets.

