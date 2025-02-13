Katie Hornor Receives 2024 Women of Influence Finalist Award by SUCCESS® Magazine

Katie Hornor, The Flamingo Advantage SUCCESS magazine Katie Hornor, 2024 Women of Influence Award finalist

My mission is to help entrepreneurs design businesses that serve their God-given purpose, creating greater joy, impact, and financial success without the need to compromise their faith or values.” — Katie Hornor

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International keynote speaker, best-selling author, and business strategist Katie Hornor has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious SUCCESS® Magazine's 2024 Women of Influence Awards celebrating individuals who are reshaping business and advocacy with resilience and vision. This recognition celebrates Hornor's exceptional leadership, dedication to driving positive change, and transformative impact on the business and entrepreneurial communities worldwide.

The SUCCESS® Women of Influence Awards honor trailblazing women who are shaping industries, creating opportunities, and inspiring future generations. As a finalist, Hornor (often misspelled Horner) joins an elite group of change-makers featured in the March/April 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine.

With a passion for empowering entrepreneurs to create businesses in service of their life and purpose, Hornor has built a global platform that merges strategic business growth with personal purpose. She is a prolific award-winning author of many popular books, including The Flamingo Advantage: How to Leverage Unique, Stay Relevant, and Change the World, and has been featured on TEDx, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. Her innovative approach to marketing, enrollment event sales, and client experience strategies has helped business owners double their income, retire their spouses, and create businesses they enjoy.

"It is an honor to be recognized among such an extraordinary group of women," said Hornor. "My mission is to help entrepreneurs design businesses that serve their God-given purpose, creating greater joy, impact, and financial success without the need to compromise their faith or values."

Hornor’s journey is a testament to resilience and innovation. After moving to Mexico at age 27, she built her first business in her second language, pioneering new educational solutions for the Spanish-speaking homeschool community. Overcoming extreme challenges, she went on to become the founder and part owner of multiple businesses. Now at 45, she owns and operates multiple businesses generating up to seven-figure revenues.

As a highly sought-after speaker, Hornor captivates audiences with her fresh, faith-founded insights, strategic business acumen, and signature flamingo metaphors that make complex marketing and sales strategies engaging and memorable. Event planners, corporate leaders, and entrepreneurial organizations eager to inspire their audiences can book Hornor for keynote speeches, workshops, and business growth seminars.

To inquire about booking Katie Hornor for an event, media inquiries, interviews, or further information visit www.KatieHornor.com or contact her team at team@theflamingoadvantage.com.

About SUCCESS® Enterprises: Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS® magazine, SUCCESS.com, SUCCESS+™, newsletters, downloadable resources, video interviews, live events, and more, SUCCESS® inspires individuals to dream big. Core values of optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS’® mission to provide individuals with tools for continuous growth. For more information, visit SUCCESS.com.

About Katie Hornor: Katie Hornor is an international business strategist, keynote speaker, and prolific award-winning author specializing in helping entrepreneurs create profitable, purpose-driven businesses. Her work has been featured on TEDx, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and in SUCCESS® magazine. Through her Flamingo Advantage® framework, she empowers business owners to stand out in their market while staying true to their faith, family, and values.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.