Ternary Triples Partner Ecosystem and Unveils New Platform Capabilities to Empower Partners and Accelerate Growth

Ternary’s investment in its partner program is showing tangible results

Expansion of partner network and enhanced multi-cloud features fast-track FinOps adoption and deliver greater value for partners and customers

Ternary’s multi-cloud support, combined with a partner-first approach, ensures we can deliver tailored, scalable FinOps solutions that meet our clients’ diverse needs.” — Ty Manzano, SHI

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternary, a leading multi-cloud FinOps platform, today announced a significant expansion of its managed service provider (MSP) partner ecosystem, marking a key milestone in the company’s growth trajectory. Having tripled its number of MSP partners in the past fiscal year, Ternary has proven itself as a leading force in FinOps, offering enhanced value and scalable solutions to MSPs and customers worldwide.

Reflecting on this growth, Bob Kilbride, Ternary Head of Channel and Alliances and a seasoned expert in the channel, shared, “Ternary distinguishes itself through our comprehensive MSP platform, robust multi-cloud support, and a partner-first strategy—key elements that make us truly unique in the industry.”

Doubling down on its partner-first strategy, the company has introduced new partner platform capabilities, providing powerful functionality to drive innovation and accelerate customer success. These enhancements include a refreshed user experience for the MSP dashboard, as well as advanced MSP customer management capabilities. Additionally, Ternary launched MSP billing statements, enabling partners to generate invoices effortlessly, and MSP bill splitting, which allows partners to easily separate billing data for each end customer, ensuring accurate and transparent reporting.

“Partnering with Ternary was an easy decision for us,” said Ty Manzano, Cloud Services Principal Architect for FinOps at SHI. “Their multi-cloud support, combined with a partner-first approach, ensures we can deliver tailored, scalable FinOps solutions that meet our clients’ diverse needs while maintaining full cost visibility and control. Additionally, Ternary’s unique capabilities, such as case management, empower our clients to efficiently manage complex workflows and capitalize on optimization opportunities.”

Expanding its partner ecosystem and launching new capabilities are proof of Ternary’s ongoing commitment to innovation. Ternary stands as the only FinOps platform uniquely crafted for MSPs, revolutionizing how they approach cloud cost control for their clients. The company is focused on building a robust and diverse partner network to drive mutual growth and deliver unmatched value to customers worldwide.

Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO and FinOps Foundation governing board member, expressed his excitement about the company’s latest milestone. “MSPs have always been at the heart of our growth strategy,” Kipervarg said. “This momentum marks an exciting new chapter in our journey and reinforces our commitment to building lasting, impactful partnerships. Together with our partners, we are helping customers unlock cloud cost efficiency.”

Partners who are eager to build and deliver FinOps services powered by Ternary can learn more at https://ternary.app/partners/msps and register for the upcoming webinar on Wednesday, March 19, at 10am PST | 1pm EST.

About Ternary

Ternary enables companies to align their cloud investments with strategic business initiatives through its FinOps Certified Platform, purpose-built for Finance, Engineering, and FinOps teams. The platform empowers organizations to establish cloud cost transparency, improve cloud cost and usage efficiency, and foster communication between teams. Ternary manages more than $7B in multi-cloud spend across hundreds of customers and managed service providers. The company is backed by experienced venture capital firms, including Jump Capital and Fin Capital. For more information, please visit https://ternary.app/.

