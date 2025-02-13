Ronald L. Davis Announced as Partner at 21CP Solutions

Ronald L. Davis has returned as a partner at 21CP Solutions after serving as the director of the United States Marshals Service (USMS).

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21CP Solutions today announced that Ronald L. Davis has returned as a partner at 21CP Solutions after serving as the director of the United States Marshals Service (USMS).

“We couldn’t be more pleased that Ron has chosen to return to 21CP Solutions,” the firm’s managing partner, Sean Smoot, said in a statement. “He has always brought his extensive knowledge of law enforcement practice to best serve our clients and now adds his experience in successfully leading a federal law enforcement agency.”

Nominated by President Joseph R. Biden and confirmed by the United States Senate, Mr. Davis served as the 12th Director of the Marshals Service from September 2021 to January 2025. As the head of America’s oldest federal law enforcement agency, he led a workforce of 10,000 professionals including 5,000 court security officers across more than 500 domestic offices and four foreign field offices.

His tenure with the USMS was his second period of federal service, having also served as the director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services at the United States Department of Justice during the Obama Administration. In December 2014, President Barack Obama appointed Mr. Davis to serve as the executive director of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which developed concrete recommendations to improve community trust in the police while enhancing public safety. The final report of the task force remains a seminal document in American policing and the platform upon which 21CP Solutions has built its services. The firm’s three founding partners were members of the Task Force.

Prior to serving in the Obama Administration, Mr. Davis served more than 28 years in local law enforcement, 20 in Oakland, California, and then as the police chief for the City of East Palo Alto, California.

Said Mr. Smoot, “His return to 21CP Solutions offers incredible value to our current and future clients.”

