ATELIER Playa Mujeres® and NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres Receive the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating

ATELIER Playa Mujeres® and NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres have been awarded the prestigious Four-Star rating from the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide.

We’re thrilled to receive the Forbes Four-Star distinction. This achievement reflects the dedication and passion of our Arteleros, who bring our philosophy, “Haz Todo con Amor,” to life every day.” — Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer of ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles®.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles®, the Mexican hotel operator and marketer renowned for its brands and innovative hospitality concepts, has announced that ATELIER Playa Mujeres® and NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres have been awarded the prestigious Four-Star rating from the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide for the third and fourth consecutive year, respectively.

With over 60 years of experience, Forbes Travel Guide is the world’s only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and cruises. The star rating is considered the most prestigious achievement in the hospitality industry and is granted through anonymous evaluations conducted by highly trained inspectors who assess up to 900 rigorous standards.

Forbes Travel Guide’s standards evaluate every touchpoint of the guest experience, from booking to check-out, including resort efficiency, staff expertise, friendly service, the sense of luxury, guest comfort, and more. Additionally, the commitment of brands to well-being and sustainability influences the final score. ATELIER Playa Mujeres® and NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres have maintained their Four-Star rating for the third and fourth consecutive year, recognizing them as exceptional properties offering high levels of service and outstanding facilities.

NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres is ATELIER Playa Mujeres®’ exclusive wellness sanctuary, designed to delight the senses with a luxurious selection of world-class treatments, massages, and facials, all delivered with the hotel chain’s signature Addictive Service® concept.

