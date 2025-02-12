Singapore Deploys RSAF A330 MRTT to Deliver Seventh Tranche of Humanitarian Aid for Gaza, 12 February 2025

Singapore will be delivering a seventh tranche of humanitarian aid for Gaza, comprising medical, food and hygiene supplies from the Ministry of Health (MOH), Relief SG, Mercy Relief, and Caritas Humanitarian Aid and Relief Initiatives Singapore (CHARIS). The Singapore Government has deployed a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) to convey this shipment of humanitarian aid through Jordan. The RSAF A330 MRTT departed from Changi Air Base (East) for Jordan this morning.

The send-off ceremony at Changi Air Base (East) was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower, Zaqy Mohamad. Also present were Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Singapore Samer Anton Naber, Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Shamsher Zaman, Singapore’s Representative to the Palestinian Authority Hawazi Daipi and representatives from participating Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Minister Balakrishnan said, “Singapore may be far away, but we do what we can to help. This reflects compassion from the diversity across Singapore society. We are grateful that we can, in our own small way, make a difference to the lives and health of our brothers and sisters of Palestine.”

SMS Zaqy said, "The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is supporting Singapore's seventh tranche of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Today, we are deploying the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) to support the delivery of our humanitarian package, about nine tonnes worth of medical, sanitary, as well as food supplies. We have had many Singaporeans come forward to contribute, and our NGOs such as Caritas Humanitarian and Relief Initiatives Singapore (CHARIS), Mercy Relief, Relief Singapore, as well as the Ministry of Health, have come together to bring them support. We hope that through the humanitarian assistance that we provided, especially with the coming month of Ramadan, will bring relief to the Gazans, the Palestinians, who are affected by the current humanitarian crisis. I also want to thank all agencies who have been working with us to provide the necessary packages as well as assistance. Lastly, I want to thank our servicemen and servicewomen from the SAF who stepped forward to take on this mission."

SMS Zaqy will be in Amman, Jordan to deliver the humanitarian aid package for Gaza via the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, Singapore and Singaporeans have conveyed seven tranches of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, totalling over S$19 million. Singapore will continue to work closely with our partners in the region as well as local NGOs in Singapore to support the pressing humanitarian needs in Gaza.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

SINGAPORE

12 FEBRUARY 2025