Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong's Congratulatory Telephone Calls with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 7 May 2025

           Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong received congratulatory phone calls from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on 7 May 2025, on the outcome of the Singapore General Election.

 

           Prime Minister Wong and Prime Minister Hun Manet highlighted the enduring friendship between Singapore and Cambodia as the two countries marked 60 years of diplomatic relations this year, and looked forward to advancing bilateral cooperation at their next meeting.

 

           Prime Minister Wong and Prime Minister Paetongtarn reaffirmed the longstanding and multi-faceted ties between Singapore and Thailand. Prime Minister Wong invited Prime Minister Paetongtarn to visit Singapore later this year, as both countries commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations, to continue discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 MAY 2025

