MFA Travel Advisory for (i) the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, India; and (ii) Pakistan, 7 May 2025
In view of the volatile security situation between India and Pakistan, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan. Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between Pakistan and India.
Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities, and eRegistering with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.
Singaporeans in India and Pakistan who require consular assistance should contact:
High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in New Delhi
Address: E-6 Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021
24hour duty mobile phone: +91-981-020-3595
Landline: +91-11-4600-0800
Email: singhc_del@mfa.sg
Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chennai
17-A North Boag Road, T.Nagar, Chennai- 600017, Tamil Nadu
24hour duty mobile phone: +91-984-003-3136
Landline: +91-44-2815-8207
Email: singcon_maa@mfa.sg
Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai
152, 14th Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Jamnalal Bajaj Road
Nariman Point, Mumbai 400-021
24hour duty mobile phone: +91-829-103-2836
Landline: +91-22-6150-2900
Email: singcon_bom@mfa.sg
Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Karachi
Lakson Square Building No. 2, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi
Tel: +92 21 3568 6419 / +92 21 3568 5308
Email: singaporecg@cyber.net.pk
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)
Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855
Fax: +65 6476 7302
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
7 MAY 2025
