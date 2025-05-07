MFA Travel Advisory for (i) the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, India; and (ii) Pakistan, 7 May 2025

In view of the volatile security situation between India and Pakistan, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan. Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between Pakistan and India.

Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities, and eRegistering with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

Singaporeans in India and Pakistan who require consular assistance should contact:

High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in New Delhi

Address: E-6 Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021

24hour duty mobile phone: +91-981-020-3595

Landline: +91-11-4600-0800

Email: singhc_del@mfa.sg

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chennai

17-A North Boag Road, T.Nagar, Chennai- 600017, Tamil Nadu

24hour duty mobile phone: +91-984-003-3136

Landline: +91-44-2815-8207

Email: singcon_maa@mfa.sg

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai

152, 14th Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Jamnalal Bajaj Road

Nariman Point, Mumbai 400-021

24hour duty mobile phone: +91-829-103-2836

Landline: +91-22-6150-2900

Email: singcon_bom@mfa.sg

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Karachi

Lakson Square Building No. 2, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi

Tel: +92 21 3568 6419 / +92 21 3568 5308

Email: singaporecg@cyber.net.pk

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg



MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 MAY 2025