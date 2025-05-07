Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,226 in the last 365 days.

MFA Travel Advisory for (i) the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, India; and (ii) Pakistan, 7 May 2025

             In view of the volatile security situation between India and Pakistan, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan. Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between Pakistan and India.

 

             Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities, and eRegistering with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg.

 

            Singaporeans in India and Pakistan who require consular assistance should contact:

 

            High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in New Delhi

             Address: E-6 Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi 110021

             24hour duty mobile phone: +91-981-020-3595

             Landline: +91-11-4600-0800

             Email: singhc_del@mfa.sg

 

            Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chennai

             17-A North Boag Road, T.Nagar, Chennai- 600017, Tamil Nadu

             24hour duty mobile phone: +91-984-003-3136

             Landline: +91-44-2815-8207

             Email: singcon_maa@mfa.sg

 

             Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai

             152, 14th Floor, Maker Chambers IV, 222, Jamnalal Bajaj Road

             Nariman Point, Mumbai 400-021

             24hour duty mobile phone: +91-829-103-2836

             Landline: +91-22-6150-2900

             Email: singcon_bom@mfa.sg

 

            Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Karachi

             Lakson Square Building No. 2, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi

             Tel: +92 21 3568 6419 / +92 21 3568 5308

             Email: singaporecg@cyber.net.pk

 

            Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

             Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

             Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

             Fax: +65 6476 7302

             Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

 


.     .     .     .     .

 


MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
7 MAY 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MFA Travel Advisory for (i) the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, India; and (ii) Pakistan, 7 May 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more