U.S. Chamber’s Brazil-U.S. Business Council Announces Dynamic New Leadership: Bank of America as New Chair and Pfizer as Vice Chair

BRASILIA, BRAZIL ―While in Brazil for high-level talks on strengthening U.S.-Brazil commercial ties, U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Brazil-U.S. Business Council (BUSBC) announces that Augusto Urmeneta, President of Bank of America for Latin America, has been elected Chairman of the BUSBC and that Alexandre Gibim, Country President for Pfizer Brazil, has been elected Vice Chairman, effective immediately.

“The U.S. and Brazil are natural partners, especially given our countries’ shared values and commitment to fostering strong economic and tradeties. We look forward to partnering with Augusto and Alexandre in their new roles to strengthen bilateral relations and advance policy and regulatory priorities to take our council’s work to new heights,” said Cassia Carvalho, Executive Director, BUSBC.

“I am honored to accept this appointment to lead the Brazil-U.S. Business Council at an exciting time for collaboration between the U.S. and Brazilian private sectors and a critical year for Brazil as host of COP 30,” Urmeneta said. “As BUSBC Chairman, I look forward to promoting Brazil’s strong business and investment conditions, and deepening U.S.-Brazil cooperation in key areas such as energy security, financing, technology innovation, and global health.”

Augusto Urmeneta has held leadership roles within Bank of America throughout his 26 years at the bank and brings extensive experience in capital markets as well as knowledge from across the Latin America region.

"I am thrilled to be selected as the new Vice Chair of BUSBC. This is an incredible opportunity to deepen the business and economic ties between Brazil and the United States. I'm excited to work with the Council to identify ways we can support inclusive growth, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and foster greater collaboration between our countries. Together, I believe we can make a meaningful impact and create new avenues for mutually beneficial partnerships," reinforced Gibim.

Alexandre Gibim is the Country President of Pfizer's Brazil operations, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in the global healthcare sector.

The U.S. Chamber thanks Bank of America and Pfizer for their commitment to the BUSBC mission and looks forward to advancing a new era of the U.S.-Brazil commercial partnership under their leadership.