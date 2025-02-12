Medify Air Concludes Their Buy One Give One Wildfire Donation Efforts With Final Donations Reaching Over 2,500 Units

Medify Air offered a match to consumers who purchased air purifiers after seeing the destruction that was caused by the wildfires in California

Medify Air is happy to do its part in the community and support the local businesses and people. We hope that these donations help many people with their recovery” — Jack Austin, Executive Vice President of Medify Air

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medify Air announced today that it delivered the final remainder of its Buy One Give One donations on Monday, February 10th, to the LA Dream Center with 1,400 air purifier units. Medify Air offered a match program to consumers who purchased purifiers from their website from January 17th through January 31st after seeing the continued destruction caused by the wildfires in California. This delivery was the second delivery from the Buy One Give One initiative.

When smoke is heavy outside for a long period, fine particles and gases can build up indoors even though they may not be visible. These toxins stay in the air for a long period and last for months or years. Running an air purifier is an effective way to remove airborne particles and gases. Improved indoor air quality can impact overall health, cognitive function, infectious disease transmission rate, and comfort. In support of these recovery efforts, Medify Air has donated over 2,500 air purifiers to the Los Angeles Dream Center, more than 100 air purifiers to volunteer organizations and local shelters across LA, and 250 filter replacements to AltaMed.

About the Company:

Medify Air was established in 2018 with the goal of improving indoor air quality for all. Today the company offers a full product line of True HEPA H13 and H14 air purifiers for various room sizes in homes and institutions and is the number one air purifier supplier for schools nationwide. www.medifyair.com.

