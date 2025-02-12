Public Input Meeting - I-94 Eastbound and Westbound near Cleveland

About the Project

The project consists of a grade raise on I-94 eastbound and westbound 1.3 miles west of Cleveland. This will include embankment on the roadway, removal of the current median barriers, extending and installing new culverts, re-establishing the median width, regrading and resurfacing, and the installation of riprap.

Meeting Information

When: Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m. CST

Presentation: 4:30 p.m. CST

Where: Cleveland Community Center in Cleveland, ND

View the PowerPoint here.

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email leckroth@nd.gov with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24461" in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24461" in the letter heading.

All comments must be postmarked or emailed by March 19, 2025. Please complete the Title VI survey.

Contact

Leon Eckroth

608 E. Boulevard Avenue

Bismarck, ND 58505-0700

leckroth@nd.gov

Related Resources

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.