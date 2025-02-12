Public Input Meeting - I-94 Eastbound and Westbound near Cleveland
About the Project
The project consists of a grade raise on I-94 eastbound and westbound 1.3 miles west of Cleveland. This will include embankment on the roadway, removal of the current median barriers, extending and installing new culverts, re-establishing the median width, regrading and resurfacing, and the installation of riprap.
Meeting Information
When: Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m. CST
Presentation: 4:30 p.m. CST
Where: Cleveland Community Center in Cleveland, ND
View the PowerPoint here.
Ways to Submit a Comment
- Email leckroth@nd.gov with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24461" in the subject line.
- Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24461" in the letter heading.
All comments must be postmarked or emailed by March 19, 2025. Please complete the Title VI survey.
Contact
Leon Eckroth
608 E. Boulevard Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58505-0700
leckroth@nd.gov
Special Accommodation
The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.
To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.
