Donna’s Recipe & Ulta Beauty Host Glam & Giveback Event with Terry Kaye to Support Eaton Fire Victims

A Day of Beauty and Giving Back on February 16th in Pasadena, CA

We’re honored to partner with Ulta Beauty in Pasadena to bring people together in support of those affected by the LA wildfires in Altadena.” — Gina Woods

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna’s Recipe, the beloved haircare brand co-founded by actress Tabitha Brown and entrepreneur Gina Woods, is partnering with Ulta Beauty to benefit those impacted by the devastating Eaton Fire. Taking place on February 16th from 1-3 PM at Ulta Beauty in Pasadena (3393 East Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107), this event will blend beauty, community, and philanthropy to provide relief for families affected by the wildfires in Altadena. Affected families can come 3pm-4pm to pick up gift packages and meet with TikTok internet sensation Terry Kaye and the Donna’s Recipe team.

The Meet and Greet and Community event will feature:

--Opportunity to support affected families

--Exclusive giveaways

--Prizes and fun games

--Surprise celebrity appearances

Most importantly, the event will give a gift package to wildfire survivors and opportunities for attendees to purchase or donate haircare products to support displaced families. The gift package for affected families will include Donna’s Recipe hair care products, Ulta Beauty gift cards and heartfelt encouraging letters from the community.

“As a brand rooted in self-care and community, Donna’s Recipe believes in showing up for each other in times of need,” said Gina Woods, co-founder of Donna’s Recipe. “We’re honored to partner with Ulta Beauty in Pasadena to bring people together in support of those affected by the LA wildfires in Altadena. Through our curated care packages—featuring Donna’s Recipe products, Ulta Beauty gift cards, and heartfelt handwritten notes—we hope to provide a little love, comfort, and encouragement. We invite everyone to join us in making a difference, and we’re excited to share this moment with our community, along with TikTok inspiration Terry Kaye and the founders of Donna's Recipe, Tabitha Brown and myself.”

This one-day-only event is an opportunity for the community to connect, uplift, and support those in need—all while enjoying a fabulous day of beauty. Join us in making a stylish impact for a great cause!

About Donna’s Recipe:

Founded by Tabitha Brown and Gina Woods, Donna’s Recipe is a vegan, cruelty-free haircare brand dedicated to nourishing and celebrating natural hair. Inspired by love, self-care, and Tabitha’s signature charm, the brand empowers individuals to embrace their beauty with high-quality, effective products.

About Ulta Beauty:

Ulta Beauty is the nation’s largest beauty retailer, offering an unparalleled selection of cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and wellness products. Committed to diversity, inclusion, and community impact, Ulta Beauty partners with brands and initiatives that drive positive change.

