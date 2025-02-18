Easton Select Group Strengthens Its New England Presence with Acquisition of Environmental Pools

Mass.-based Environmental Pools Expands Easton Select Group’s Premium Pool Design, Construction, and Maintenance Services

The addition of Environmental Pools to our portfolio strengthens our ability to provide premium backyard living solutions across New England and into upstate New York” — David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group.

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a national leader in pool services and backyard leisure solutions, has acquired Environmental Pools, a luxury pool builder and service provider based in Bolton, Mass. This acquisition strengthens Easton Select Group’s leadership in premium pool design and services while expanding its reach across New England and upstate New York.For more than 30 years, family-owned Environmental Pools has delivered innovative pool design, precision craftsmanship, and exceptional service to thousands of homeowners across the region. The company’s reputation for tailored outdoor living spaces and strong partnerships with leading landscape architects has created steady customer demand and a well-established design approach.Environmental Pools is now part of Easton Select Group’s portfolio of companies, offering homeowners and contractors enhanced resources, expertise, and industry-leading pool maintenance and care services. The company will continue to operate under its trusted brand, with its existing design, construction, and service teams remaining in place. Andrew Everleigh, CEO and co-owner of Environmental Pools, has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer of Easton Select Group, while his brother and co-owner, Corey Everleigh, has been named President of Environmental Pools.Expanding the Standard for Premium Backyards in New England“The addition of Environmental Pools to our portfolio strengthens our ability to provide premium backyard living solutions across New England and into upstate New York, from design and construction to ongoing maintenance,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group. “I’ve known the Everleigh family for 30 years, and their commitment to excellence, craftsmanship, and customer service makes them a natural fit as we continue expanding our presence in the Northeast and beyond.”“Since my father founded Environmental Pools, our mission has always been to create outdoor spaces that reflect each client’s vision and lifestyle,” said Andrew Everleigh, co-owner and CEO of Environmental Pools, and incoming COO of Easton Select Group. “Joining Easton Select Group—and partnering with a team we know and trust—allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers. This transition ensures our clients continue to receive the highest level of support and craftsmanship, now backed by the strength and resources of a nationally recognized leader in pool services.”“This partnership strengthens our collaboration with architects, designers, and contractors, allowing us to bring bespoke luxury pool projects to life, while maintaining the deep customer relationships and high service standards that define Environmental Pools,” said Tim Dooling, President and CEO of Easton Select Group. “Customers will continue to receive the same personalized attention and expert care, now with the added strength, resources and innovation of Easton Select Group. We look forward to working with Andrew, Corey, and the entire Environmental Pools team to set new standards in the premium pool market.”Transaction financing was provided by Siguler Guff. Goodwin Procter, LLP served as legal counsel to Easton Select Group, while Partridge Snow & Hahn, LLP represented Environmental Pools.About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is an Easton, Massachusetts-based pool services and backyard leisure company with a diversified portfolio of brands providing pool products, services, and expertise to meet the evolving needs of homeowners nationwide. Built on a second-generation family pool business with a 50-year legacy of quality and innovation, and backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners, the company is expanding nationally and providing pool professionals with a competitive advantage for continued success. Visit us at www.eastonselect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.