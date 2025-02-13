Chicago Weight Loss Surgeons Highlight Benefits of Robotic Bariatric Surgery

The board-certified surgeons at Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center outline the potential benefits of robotic-assisted weight loss surgery.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For obese or morbidly obese men and women seeking a healthier lifestyle, bariatric surgery treatments can be life-changing — not only for one’s health, but also their confidence. While the effects of weight loss surgery are often transformative for the right patient, traditional bariatric procedures can be complex and may involve drawbacks such as invasive surgery, significant scarring, and a lengthy recovery process. At Chicago-based practice Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center (SSCS), the board-certified surgeons perform popular bariatric surgery procedures with robotic-assisted techniques, eliminating the need for open surgery, lengthy scarring, or extensive downtime. Robotic surgery is performed with the assistance of surgeon-controlled robotic arms and a 3D bedside monitor, offering more precision, accuracy, and control when compared to performing surgery using long-shafted and inflexible surgical instruments. As a surgeon performs the procedure with computer-guided technology, their movements are translated to the mechanical arms in real time with extreme accuracy. This can make bariatric surgery less invasive than more traditional approaches and often allows for shorter incisions, minimized downtime, and a lower risk of complications.When using the advanced da VinciRobotic-Assisted Surgical System, bariatric surgery patients often have an improved patient experience throughout the entire treatment process when compared to other techniques. As procedures designed to forever change one’s lifestyle habits and internal anatomy, bariatric surgeries like gastric bypass gastric sleeve , and duodenal switch are often difficult to perform and require the specialized experience of board-certified surgeons. The team at SSCS is committed to providing Illinois patients with the full range of laparoscopic, endoscopic, and robotic-assisted procedures so each person can identify the best option for their needs.About Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane CenterSuburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center (SSCS) is encompassed by a group of board-certified surgeons who have been providing bariatric and general surgery care to Northern Illinois patients for over 60 years. With the goal of being the best bariatric surgery center in Chicago, the practice is composed of Dr. James M. Kane Jr., Dr. Peter C. Rantis, Dr. Paul J. Guske, and Dr. Jonathan W. Wallace, each of whom is a Fellow of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). SSCS is accredited by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and was named an ACS Surgical Quality Partner (ACS SQP) after completing the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP). The surgery group is also a Designated Center for Bariatric Surgery by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.For more information about Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center, please visitsuburbansurgicalcare.com or facebook.com/pages/Suburban-Surgical-Care-Specialists/112793022140308.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.suburbansurgicalcare.com/chicago-weight-loss-surgeons-highlight-benefits-of-robotic-bariatric-surgery/ ###Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane CenterPrairie Pointe Medical:4885 Hoffman Blvd. #400Hoffman Estates, IL 60192Eberle Building:800 Biesterfield Road #555Elk Grove Village, IL 60007(847) 255-9697Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.