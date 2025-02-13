Cailabs and DataPath, Inc. enter a strategic partnership to deploy a new class of transportable optical satcom terminals

We are thrilled to partner with DataPath to bring this new class of optical SATCOM terminals to military and tactical users” — Jeff Huggins, President of Cailabs US Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cailabs , a global pioneer in photonics and optical communications systems since 2013 with an established product line of fixed space-to-ground optical communications terminals available today, is excited to partner with DataPath Inc. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilat and leading satellite communications (SATCOM) solutions and services provider that has deployed over 6,000 advanced Radio Frequency (RF) systems and terminals, to deploy a new class of transportable optical SATCOM terminals. This collaboration combines Cailabs’ advanced optical reassembling technology and optical ground stations with Gilat DataPath’s more than 25 years of experience in deploying ruggedized, tactical SATCOM systems for US and Allied militaries. Together, Cailabs and Gilat DataPath will offer an entirely new class of transportable satellite terminals for both Government and Commercial applications.This new product line of transportable optical SATCOM terminals will deliver robust, high-performance satellite communications in the most demanding and remote environments. These advanced systems are designed to be easily deployable and will ensure mission-critical connectivity for US and Allied partners across a range of missions and use-cases.Cailabs’ proprietary optical beam-shaping technology, which enables high-speed space-to-ground optical communications by compensating for atmospheric turbulence, will be integrated by DataPath into the transportable terminals. In addition to delivering over 10 Gigabits per Second (Gbps) of throughout, these advanced optical SATCOM terminals will provide low probability of intercept (LPI), low probability of detection (LPD), low probability of exploitation (LPE), and anti-jamming capabilities, ensuring secure communication links for US and Allied forces even in contested environments.“We are thrilled to partner with DataPath to bring this new class of optical SATCOM terminals to military and tactical users,” said Jeff Huggins, President of Cailabs US. “As the demand for high-performance, mobile, and secure communication systems by US and Allied militaries continues to grow, our collaboration will enable the deployment of highly capable SATCOM terminals that enhance connectivity while ensuring operational resilience in complex and challenging environments.”The new optical SATCOM terminals are expected to redefine how the military and other mission-critical users deploy satellite communications in the field, providing enhanced performance and flexibility for both strategic and tactical military operations.“Our partnership with Cailabs represents a significant milestone in DataPath’s ongoing efforts to provide the most advanced satellite communication solutions to our military and defense customers,” said Nicole Robinson, President of Gilat DataPath. “By integrating Cailabs’ groundbreaking optical communication technology and products with our proven portfolio of ruggedized SATCOM terminals, we can deliver enhanced connectivity, superior mobility, and anti-jam resilience for tactical users in dynamic environments.”About DataPathDataPath, a leading provider of satellite communication systems with over 25 years of experience serving government, military, and commercial sectors, is a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT). With over 35 years of experience, Gilat creates and delivers deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity and provides comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by innovative technology. For more information, please visit: https://datapath.com/ About CailabsCailabs designs, manufactures, and develops photonic solutions for the space industry, telecommunications, and defense sectors. A global specialist in laser shaping, the company has accelerated its growth in the space field with turnkey optical ground stations that integrate atmospheric turbulence compensation technology. This makes it one of the first companies to harness fast, reliable, and low-latency data links across both space and terrestrial networks.For more information visit: www.cailabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.