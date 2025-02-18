Global private equity firm NewSpace Capital announces appointment of Air Marshal Andrew Turner CB CBE to Advisory Board

I’m delighted to welcome Air Marshal Turner to the NewSpace Capital team. His distinguished career and strategic leadership in aerospace and defense will be invaluable to the firm.” — Bogdan Gogulan, Managing Partner of NewSpace Capital

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NewSpace Capital , a leading global private equity firm focused on growth-stage space and space-related companies, has announced the appointment of Air Marshal Andrew Turner CB CBE, a former Deputy Commander of the UK Royal Air Force who was involved in the creation of the UK Space Command, to its Industry Advisory Board.Air Marshal Turner, who is the CEO of Space4Sight, brings a wealth of experience in aerospace, defense, and space strategy. He was educated at the University of Oxford, University of Exeter, King's College London, Chennai and the Open University, gaining a BA in oceanography and cosmology, a master's degree in international relations, and an MA in strategic studies. He served for four decades in the Royal Air Force as a battlefield and special forces helicopter pilot, and commanded at every level on 19 combat tours across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.His senior appointments included Deputy Chief of the Air Force, UK Director General of global military operations, Chancellor of the UK defence technical university and service in the Pentagon, White House and Whitehall. His experience will be invaluable to NewSpace Capital as it continues to pursue cutting-edge advances in the space sector and develop companies solving major challenges at every stage of the supply chain.NewSpace Capital invests in high-growth companies involved in fields like earth observation, advanced materials, optical payload development, and emerging space applications. Its portfolio includes world-leaders such as ATLAS Space, Cailabs, FibreCoat, ICEYE, Kayrros, and Simera Sense – firms making a major impact on global sustainability, disaster response, communications, and satellite optics.Since its founding in 2018, NewSpace Capital has been a key player in the global space ecosystem. With the addition of Air Marshal Turner, the firm further strengthens its network within defense, aerospace, and international security. At a critical time for global security and cross-Atlantic defence collaboration, his insights will help bridge the gap between commercial space technology and governmental requirements in the UK and globally.Air Marshal Turner’s appointment underscores NewSpace Capital’s commitment to drawing on strategic expertise to negotiate the evolving space economy. The firm has built and continues to build a strong advisory board made up of leaders from both the commercial and defense sectors, which ensures its portfolio companies remain at the forefront of space innovation and are responding to felt needs in the public and private sectors.Bogdan Gogulan, CEO and Managing Partner of NewSpace Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment. He said:“I’m delighted to welcome Air Marshal Turner to the NewSpace Capital team.“His distinguished career and strategic leadership in aerospace and defense will be invaluable to the firm.“With space becoming ever more important for global security as well as economic development, Andrew will prove a fantastic addition. I speak for everyone at the firm when I say I am looking forward to working with him and making use of his great experience and expertise.”Air Marshal Andrew Turner said:“Space is one of the most exciting and important areas of the world economy. Technology is creating new opportunities and making possible things we never believed could be done.“NewSpace Capital is at the heart of that, playing a crucial role in supporting the companies that will define the future of space and are already changing life on earth.“I look forward to contributing to their mission and working alongside a team committed to innovation and growth.“The Industry Advisory Board is a distinguished group with considerable and diverse experience and expertise. It’s great to be a part of it.”The global space economy is projected to be worth $1.8 trillion by 2035, fueled by increasing demand for satellite-enabled services, defense applications, and commercial space ventures.According to industry research, the widespread adoption of satellite technology by 2030 could accelerate global progress toward net zero carbon emissions by a full decade.NewSpace Capital’s most recent investments were in ATLAS Space Operations, a leader in satellite communication ground stations, and FibreCoat, a world leader in the development of advanced materials for space and defence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.