USEI to Deploy First Commercial Global Space-to-Ground Optical Service

DiamondLink is the company’s new integrated RF and Optical SATCOM and terrestrial data transport network capable of integrating all orbits and missions.

DiamondLink represents a significant milestone about USEI’s commitment to deploy the most advanced satellite communication capabilities possible to support our Government and Commercial customers.” — Jim Veeder, CEO of U.S. Electrodynamics, Inc.

BREWSTER, WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Electrodynamics, Inc . (USEI), an award-winning global teleport operator and leader in satellite communications and electronic systems delivery, announced a new global space-to-ground optical communications service called DiamondLink. The company, with teleports on both coasts of the United States and around the world, will deploy Optical Ground Stations (OGS) manufactured by Cailabs at established teleport sites. This service and deployment makes USEI the first company in the industry to deliver global optical satellite communications as a commercial service. The DiamondLink product is available to both private industry and the government market.Initial deployments will deliver space-to-ground optical communications to support the company’s portfolio of customers. According to USEI, each system is capable of delivering over 10 Gbps throughput and will be integrated into the company’s satellite and terrestrial communications architecture. The first phase of deployment will provide the foundation for network expansion.USEI, whose American teleports are certified by the World Teleport Association, said its new DiamondLink service capitalizes on the company’s pre-eminent expertise in delivering traditional RF-based SATCOM solutions for the most mission-critical operations of both Government and Commercial customers anywhere in the world. By adding Cailabs’ high-capacity OGS systems into its network, USEI offers very high-throughput and secure, resilient options to support a broad range of satellite communications, Space data relay, earth observation (EO), and key mission applications.The DiamondLink service will take advantage of its inherent low probability of intercept (LPI), low probability of detection (LPD), low probability of exploitation (LPE), and anti-jamming capabilities, which are features of Cailabs’ OGS systems. USEI added that these capabilities are vital to USEI’s longstanding military and governmental mission partners."DiamondLink represents a significant milestone about USEI’s unwavering commitment to deploy the most advanced satellite communication capabilities possible to support our Government and Commercial customers," said Jim Veeder, CEO of U.S. Electrodynamics, Inc. According to Mr. Veeder, USEI becomes the first company in the world to deliver global optical satellite communications as a commercial service offering to both Government and Industry customers.“By integrating our new optical SATCOM service with our long-established RF SATCOM and terrestrial service delivery capabilities, we will provide tailored, flexible, and multi-layered solutions to customers and allies, including those supporting the most critical national security missions.”Cailabs' optical communication products utilize advanced technologies such as multi-plane light conversion (MPLC) to reshape and optimize laser beams. This technology makes it possible to overcome the effects of atmospheric turbulence and deliver high-throughput space-to-ground services, while also delivering the additional LPI, LPD, and LPE core features of DiamondLink."Cailabs is very proud to support USEI by deploying our advanced Optical Ground Station systems into USEI’s award-winning infrastructure and proven service delivery capabilities," said Jeff Huggins, President of Cailabs US. "DiamondLink enables USEI to provide a highly differentiated and unique service to its customers, represents another first by USEI, and reinforces its leadership in customer support through innovation.”

