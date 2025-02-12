Free Microsoft 365 Copilot Training Helps Organizations Fast-Track AI Adoption

ONLC Training has been a trusted name in IT and professional education since 1983, with over 100 locations nationwide Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat, included with Enterprise licenses, offers immediate access to enterprise-grade AI capabilities within a secure environment

This training gives organizations a clear, hands-on introduction to Copilot Chat and its real-world applications

What makes this training unique is its focus on immediate application, participants leave with a good foundation for additional AI learning.” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-Founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Over the past year, I consulted with many businesses that were pausing their generative AI adoption due to security concerns," said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. "The new Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat avoids many of the security-related issues that have slowed adoption. In January, Microsoft included Copilot Chat in all enterprise licenses, yet many organizations don't realize they already have this capability built into their Microsoft 365 accounts."For organizations feeling the pressure to implement AI solutions, there's good news: the tools are already in place. Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat, included with Enterprise licenses, offers immediate access to enterprise-grade AI capabilities within a secure environment. To help organizations take advantage of this opportunity, ONLC Training has announced a free 90-minute training session, with initial events scheduled for February 26 and March 18, 2025, designed for business leaders and their teams.Practical AI Training for Immediate Impact:This training gives organizations a clear, hands-on introduction to Copilot Chat and its real-world applications. The session covers several key areas. Participants will gain understanding of the key differences between Copilot Chat and Enterprise Chat, learning when to use each tool effectively. The training addresses security considerations, providing insight into how Copilot Chat maintains compliance and protects sensitive data.Additionally, participants receive access to exclusive bonus content, including e-learning resources on Copilot functionality and effective AI prompting strategies. "What makes this training unique is its focus on immediate application," Williamson added. "Participants leave with a good foundation for additional AI learning."As a Microsoft Partner specializing in AI education, ONLC has received over 20,000 enrollments in Copilot-related classes in the past 12 months and is a leading provider of Generative AI training.Registration is now open for the February 26 and March 18 events, with multiple time slots available to accommodate various schedules.For more information about the free Copilot training session or to register, visit www.onlc.com About ONLC TrainingONLC Training provides flexible, high-quality training for individuals looking to advance their careers and for businesses of all sizes—from small teams to entire departments. With over 100 locations across North America and extensive online options, we help professionals and organizations develop the skills they need to stay competitive in today's rapidly evolving workplace.For organizations, we can customize training events exclusively for your team—whether you're a small business or a large enterprise. See the form on the free Copilot course page for more information.For details, visit www.onlc.com

