BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Launches the BGACT Token: The Only ISIN-Backed, Tokenized Carbon Credit Solution

BENGKULU, SUMATRA, INDONESIA, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), a leader in sustainable initiatives, along with Maximance 2030, and NEXUS Global One has taken a bold step toward revolutionizing the carbon credit market with the launch of the BGACT token—a blockchain-powered digital payment solution designed to facilitate participation in carbon credit projects and support Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).With the only ISIN-backed carbon credits in the industry (ISIN: UK.BG.MAX 785.985257 ) and a $2 billion issue volume, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia is setting a new benchmark in sustainable finance by integrating transparency, efficiency, and accessibility into environmental initiatives.To further strengthen its commitment to sustainability, BGEB has partnered with NIBank Ltd. to facilitate SDG Bond sales linked to forestry and natural capital assets. In this collaboration, NIBank plays a crucial role as a guarantor, payment agent, and collection agent, ensuring secure and transparent fund management. This initiative aligns with Article 6 of the Kyoto Protocol, which supports cross-border investments in emissions-reduction projects through the Joint Implementation (JI) mechanism. By merging financial innovation with climate action, this partnership reinforces BGEB’s leadership in responsible and impactful investment.Available for purchase through NeXchange , each BGACT token represents one ton of CO₂ removed or offset, providing buyers with a fully encrypted, instantly cashable, and verifiable asset that supports global climate action. Built on a robust security framework, BGACT ensures seamless participation in carbon markets, reinforcing BGEB’s commitment to financial and environmental innovation.**The First & Only ISIN-Backed Tokenized Carbon Credit System**Unlike traditional carbon credits, which often lack accessibility and transparency, the BGACT token ensures:- Institutional-grade credibility – Supported by an ISIN registration, allowing institutional investors and ESG funds to integrate carbon credits into financial markets.- Blockchain-powered transparency – Every contribution is traceable, secure, and efficiently allocated to sustainability projects.- Global accessibility – Individuals and corporations can seamlessly participate in verified carbon offset projects."By combining the financial legitimacy of an ISIN with the efficiency of blockchain, we are transforming how organizations and individuals contribute to climate action," said Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia BGEB. " This is more than an innovation—it's a necessary evolution for the carbon credit market."**How the BGACT Token Supports Carbon Credit Projects**The BGACT token enables users to fund projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote renewable energy, and enhance global environmental conservation. Transactions made using the BGACT Token directly finance green projects, such as:- Reforestation initiatives- Renewable energy projects- Sustainable agriculture programsParticipants benefit from real-time tracking of their contributions, impact verification, and the assurance that their funds are being allocated effectively.**Why the BGACT Token is a Game-Changer in Environmental Finance**- Transparency & Security – Blockchain ensures every transaction is recorded and auditable, eliminating mismanagement risks.- Institutional Integration – ISIN-backed carbon credits make it easier for large financial players to participate.- Direct Contribution to SDGs – Supports Climate Action (SDG 13), Clean Energy (SDG 7), Life on Land (SDG 15), and more.Unlike traditional payment methods for green projects, the BGACT token guarantees that funds are securely recorded, transparently allocated, and directly linked to impactful initiatives.**How to Get Involved**1. Create an account on the NeXchange platform.2. Make a payment using your preferred payment method from the available options.3. Track your impact through live dashboards and verified impact reports.By participating, users gain access to exclusive sustainability projects and become part of a global movement for climate-positive finance.**A New Era of Sustainable Finance**With this launch, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia continues to lead the carbon credit industry, setting a precedent for a more transparent, accessible, and efficient approach to financing environmental projects.For more information about the BGACT token, visit NeXchangeBlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB)BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, a global consortium of energy experts, is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -For further information, please contact:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)For all media inquiries, please contact:Ivan Lindeivan.linde@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (786) 273-7068 (Miami - EE.UU.)- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. 