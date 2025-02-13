VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Announces VizConnect Exchange Hits Major Milestone: On Track for Launch

VizConnect Exchange has a Cutting Edge, Easy to Navigate User Interface - Bringing Crypto to Main Street for Easy Access by All Demographics!!

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Announces VizConnect Exchange Hits Major Milestone: On Track for LaunchVizConnect, Inc. is proud to announce that its previously announced investment in VizConnect Exchange, LLC has reached a major milestone, bringing it one step closer to launching the VizConnect Exchange. This achievement marks a significant advancement in the VizConnect Exchange, LLC’s crypto roadmap, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing the way digital assets are traded.The latest milestone includes successful completion of critical development phases, ensuring the exchange’s infrastructure is scalable, secure, and fully optimized for seamless user experience. The team has also completed rigorous internal testing, demonstrating high efficiency and stability in live trading simulations."We are thrilled to be on track with our development timeline and remain fully committed to delivering a cutting-edge trading platform," said Jorge Guinovart, a key member of the VizConnect Exchange Development Team. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the strong support from our investors and partners."With this progress, VizConnect Exchange is now gearing up for its next phase—final security audits, strategic partnerships, and regulatory compliance checks—to prepare for its official market launch.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About VizConnect Exchange, LLC:VizConnect Exchange, LLC is a cryptocurrency centralized exchange focused on providing user-friendly access to digital assets. Through its innovative platform, VizConnect Exchange aims to redefine the cryptocurrency trading experience, offering secure and simplified interactions for users at all levels of expertise.Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

