All Sessions of TEDx Event at Green Rock Correctional Center Now Streaming

RICHMOND — The fourth and final session of a first of its kind TEDx event held at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham last May is now available on the TEDx YouTube channel.

The TEDx event, which was hosted Tuesday, May 7, 2024, featured more than two dozen speakers who shared inspirational stories, music, and more. The event was the first of its kind in a Virginia prison and was hosted by the Virginia Department of Corrections, in partnership with Proximity for Justice.

All videos from this innovative event are now streaming.

“This TEDx event was a great opportunity for Department corrections professionals, community leaders, and the VADOC inmate population to share a stage and their impactful experiences that made them who they are today,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson, who delivered a TEDx talk during session four. “We hope that all four sessions inspired our audience and viewers.”

Of Tough Prosecutors and Second Chances | Chadwick Dotson

A Series of Earthquakes in my life | Jerell Smallwood

Treating Prison Like College | Tyson Curley

Pride: My Double-Edged Sword | Michael Hill

A Comedian and His Dead Mom Walked into a Bar | Mike Seville

When Regrets Become Wings | Reginald Dwayne Betts

We Are Ready | The Green Machine Band

The videos are available with subtitles for seven different languages.

TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, and Design. TED’s mission is to research and share meaningful new ideas through conferences. A TEDx event is independently organized and features short, carefully prepared talks. More information can be found on the TED website.

Proximity for Justice is a nonprofit that has organized several TEDx events at prisons across the United States, bringing leaders, victims, philanthropists, law enforcement and many more into prisons to encourage dialogue, forge connections, and inspire change. More information can be found on the Proximity for Justice website.