Town Line Self Storage Celebrates 4th Anniversary in Greene, Maine

Town Line Self Storage in Greene Maine

Local owner Rudy Langelier reflects on four years of growth, overcoming challenges, and serving the storage needs of Greene, Lewiston, and Auburn residents.

We’ve built something here that serves the community, and I’m grateful for the support we’ve received over the past four years.” — Rudy Langelier

GREENE, ME, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Town Line Self Storage is proud to celebrate its 4th anniversary, marking four years of serving the storage needs of the Greene, Lewiston, and Auburn communities. Founded by local resident and longtime business owner Rudy Langelier, Town Line Self Storage has grown into a trusted resource for individuals and businesses seeking safe, convenient, and well-maintained storage solutions.For Langelier, the journey to opening Town Line Self Storage began over five years ago with a vision to provide high-quality storage in a prime location. However, the road to launching the business was not without its challenges. Just as the facility was preparing to break ground, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing unforeseen obstacles. Planning board meetings were delayed for months, building materials became scarce, and there was uncertainty about whether financing would even come through."It was definitely a stressful year," Langelier recalls. "There were moments when I wasn’t sure if we’d be able to move forward. But we stuck with it, and once we opened, the demand was incredible. Within six months, we had reached 95% capacity."Much of that early demand was fueled by a construction boom, as homeowners took on renovation projects while spending more time at home during the pandemic. Today, storage needs continue to evolve. While pandemic-related home projects have slowed, rising housing costs are driving more people to downsize or remodel rather than move, creating a steady demand for storage solutions. Additionally, the growing trend of adding accessory dwelling units—such as in-law apartments and tiny homes—has further contributed to the need for self-storage.For those in Greene, Lewiston, and Auburn looking for storage, Langelier offers the following advice:- Consider location: A conveniently located facility can save time and hassle. Town Line Self Storage is positioned along a high-traffic corridor, with approximately 20,000 cars passing by daily.- Think about access: Choose a facility that allows easy in-and-out access, especially if you'll need frequent visits.- Check security measures: A well-maintained facility with good lighting and security cameras helps ensure peace of mind.- Plan for future needs: Even if you only need a small unit now, consider whether you'll need more space down the road.Town Line Self Storage benefits from a strong occupancy rate and a positive reputation, thanks not only to its accessibility but also to Langelier’s commitment to maintaining a clean, secure, and customer-friendly environment.A lifelong member of the Lewiston-Auburn area, Langelier brings over 30 years of experience as the owner of R.L. Builders, a well-respected construction company. His deep roots in the community and understanding of local needs have helped shape Town Line Self Storage into a reliable and customer-focused business."I take pride in offering a facility that people can trust," says Langelier. "We’ve built something here that serves the community, and I’m grateful for the support we’ve received over the past four years."As Town Line Self Storage looks to the future, Langelier remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of local residents and businesses. Whether it's providing space for seasonal items, assisting with life transitions, or supporting local contractors, the facility continues to play an essential role in the community.For more information about Town Line Self Storage, or if you're interesting in renting a storage unit , visit the Town Line Self Storage website About Town Line Self StorageLocated in Greene, Maine, Town Line Self Storage provides secure, convenient storage solutions for residents and businesses in Greene, Lewiston, and Auburn. Locally owned and operated by Rudy Langelier, the facility is known for its accessibility, high visibility, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

