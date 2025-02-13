Prolific Exteriors Opens Nominations for 2025 Apple for a Teacher Project, Giving a Free Roof to a Mid-Missouri Educator

Prolific Exteriors Logo Image for Best Teacher Ever Apple Prolific Exteriors Roofing Company Mexico MO

Prolific Exteriors is accepting nominations for its 4th annual Apple for a Teacher Project, providing a Mid-Missouri teacher with a free roof in 2025.

In asking how to give back through the business, what better way than to help out our educators?” — Angie Clampitt, co-owner

MEXICO, MO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prolific Exteriors, a trusted roofing and exterior remodeling company, is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Apple for a Teacher Project. This initiative, now in its fourth year, provides a free roof to an outstanding teacher in Mid-Missouri as a way to honor their dedication and impact on students."Our Apple for a Teacher Project was the brainchild of my wonderful husband and business partner, Jimmy. We have always enjoyed giving back to the community when we could. In asking how to give back through the business, what better way than to help out our educators? We have been blessed with this business, which allows us to be a blessing to a Mid-Missouri teacher each year. We look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come," said Angie Clampitt, co-owner of Prolific Exteriors.Nominations for the 2025 award will be accepted from January 1 through March 31, 2025. The winner will be announced in May during Teacher Appreciation Week. Community members are encouraged to nominate a deserving educator through the official nomination form on Prolific Exteriors' website.Teachers must be full-time educators in public schools within Mid-Missouri. A selection committee, comprised of retired educators, will review nominations based on dedication to student success, innovation in teaching, community involvement, and financial need for a new roof.Since its launch in 2022, the Apple for a Teacher Project has provided brand-new roofs to three deserving teachers, including Ashley Crow (Paris R-II) in 2024, Lori Kostopolus (Prairie Home RV School) in 2023, and Angela Muenks (Jefferson City High School) in 2022. Each winner has been recognized not only for their dedication to their students but also for their impact on the broader community.About Prolific ExteriorsProlific Exteriors was founded by Angie and Jimmy Clampitt with the mission of providing homeowners in Central Missouri with high-quality, reliable solutions for every aspect of their home’s exterior. Specializing in roofing, siding, gutters, soffit & fascia, windows & doors, garage doors, and decks, the company is committed to treating each project as an opportunity to improve a homeowner’s peace of mind. Their dedication to excellence has earned them an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a reputation for outstanding customer service."We believe that when you hire a contractor, you deserve clear communication, timely service, and exceptional workmanship. That’s why we show up on time, answer calls, and work hard to exceed expectations," said Jimmy Clampitt, co-owner of Prolific Exteriors.Beyond their professional work, the Clampitts are deeply involved in their community, not only through the Apple for a Teacher Project but also through many other service projects. Their passion for helping others extends beyond roofing—it’s about making a meaningful impact in the lives of their neighbors.To learn more about Prolific Exteriors, visit their website at prolificexteriors.com . You can also see their work in action by visiting their YouTube channel at Prolific Exteriors on YouTube How to Nominate a TeacherTo nominate a teacher for the 2025 Apple for a Teacher Project, visit Prolific Exteriors’ Apple for a Teacher page and fill out the nomination form before March 31, 2025.

Apple for a Teacher Award Presentation 2024

