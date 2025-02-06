BGL Properties Acquires Second Self Storage Facility in Kingman, AZ

BGL Properties Owners Edwards and Kraft Big Box Storage in Kingman AZ Ranch House Storage in Pine Grove CA Main View

BGL Properties expands with Big Box Storage in Kingman, AZ, adding growth potential for RV, boat, and self-storage in a fast-growing region.

PINE GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BGL Properties LLC, the owner and operator of Ranch House Storage in Pine Grove, CA, has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Big Box Storage in Kingman, AZ. This marks the company’s second self-storage facility, reinforcing its commitment to providing secure, convenient, and technology-driven storage solutions.Ranch House Storage, which opened in August 2023, has seen rapid success, reaching 70% occupancy in just 18 months—well ahead of industry expectations. This success fueled BGL Properties’ interest in expanding, leading to the strategic purchase of Big Box Storage in January 2025.Why Kingman, AZ?BGL Properties had been evaluating opportunities in Nevada, Arizona, and other regions before identifying Kingman as the ideal fit. The newly acquired facility, located at 4415 N Bank St, Kingman, AZ, currently offers 20 storage units. It sits on over an acre of land with expansion potential for RV, boat, and vehicle storage or up to 60-70 additional units based on market demand."That corner of Arizona is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country," said Jeremy Edwards, owner of BGL Properties. "We saw a great opportunity to serve the local community while having room to grow and adapt to their storage needs."Hands-On Approach to Self-Storage DevelopmentThe success of Ranch House Storage was built on meticulous research and hands-on construction. BGL Properties’ team, led by co-owners Edwards and Kevin Kraft, plus a group of family and friends, physically assembled every storage unit themselves, even driving their own forklift."We attended industry shows, toured over 20 facilities, and joined the California Self Storage Association to ensure we built the best facility possible," said Kevin Kraft. "By the end, we could put together a storage unit in just 30 minutes."Fully Automated, Customer-Friendly StorageBoth Ranch House Storage and Big Box Storage prioritize fully automated rentals, allowing customers to lease units online and access them immediately. Advanced technology, including smart locks, security cameras, and automated gate systems, ensures a seamless and secure experience.For more information about BGL Properties’ storage facilities, visit:• Ranch House Storage (Pine Grove, CA) –• Big Box Storage (Kingman, AZ) –About BGL Properties LLCBGL Properties LLC is a self-storage investment and development company owned by California residents Jeremy Edwards and Kevin Kraft. They focus on delivering high-quality, automated storage solutions. With facilities in California and Arizona, the company continues to grow, offering secure and customer-friendly storage options tailored to each community’s needs.

Quick Tour of Ranch House Storage Facility in Pine Grove, CA

