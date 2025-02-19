Introducing ShadowHQ Notify: Secure Mass Notifications for Cyber Crisis Response

ShadowHQ Co-founder and CEO Nick Scozzaro ShadowHQ Logo ShadowHQ Notify - Product Dashboard Preview

ShadowHQ Enhances Cyber Incident Preparedness Offering with Out-of-Band, Multi-Channel Mass Notifications

With ShadowHQ Notify, we’re giving cybersecurity teams, emergency managers, and business continuity leaders a secure, out-of-band communications solution that enhances real-time coordination.” — Nick Scozzaro, Co-founder and CEO at ShadowHQ

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShadowHQ , a leader in cyber incident preparedness and response, today announced the launch of ShadowHQ Notify, a powerful new feature designed to send mass notifications during a cyber crisis. Available now as part of the ShadowHQ platform , ShadowHQ Notify enables organizations to coordinate real-time crisis response with mass notifications, ensuring rapid and effective communication with customers, employees, and partners through SMS, automated voice and email.In a crisis, effective communication is crucial for clarity, coordination, and a fast response. Organizations must keep key stakeholders informed in real-time to minimize damages, reduce downtime, and accelerate recovery. However, many businesses rely on multiple, disconnected tools—such as collaboration, messaging and conferencing applications, and other crisis communication platforms—creating gaps in coordination and potential vulnerabilities to cyber threats.ShadowHQ Notify addresses these challenges by providing a fully out-of-band and secure mass notifications solution that integrates seamlessly with broader incident management workflows in the ShadowHQ platform. Unlike traditional tools, ShadowHQ Notify ensures that all communications remain protected from threat actor eavesdropping or sabotage, giving incident response teams confidence in their crisis coordination efforts."With ShadowHQ Notify, we’re giving cybersecurity teams, emergency managers, and business continuity leaders a secure, out-of-band communications solution that enhances real-time coordination," said Nick Scozzaro, Co-founder and CEO at ShadowHQ. "This feature is designed to simplify mass notifications while ensuring critical response communications remain protected from attackers and other external risks."Key features and benefits of ShadowHQ Notify include:Mass Notifications Deployment: Send real-time multi-channel notifications via email, SMS, and automated voice messages to specific individuals or groups, including customers, employees, executives, vendors, partners and more.Predefined Notification Templates: Prepare message templates in advance to accelerate response time.Call Tree Integration: Bring mass notifications and call trees together for streamlined and up-to-date crisis coordination.Fully Integrated Crisis Response: Ensure seamless coordination with centralized file storage, automated response playbooks, task assignments and incident debriefs—all within the ShadowHQ platform.ShadowHQ Notify is built to help organizations replace multiple standalone tools and manual call trees, consolidating cyber crisis management into an end-to-end, cost-effective platform. By eliminating the dependency on additional and static mass notifications tools, organizations can significantly reduce response time in cyber incidents, leading to faster recovery and minimized damages.ShadowHQ Notify is available now as part of the award-winning ShadowHQ platform. Organizations looking to enhance cyber crisis response can learn more and book a personalized demo by visiting: https://www.shadowhq.io/book-a-demo/ About ShadowHQShadowHQ is an award-winning cyber incident response and crisis management platform designed to help organizations navigate any crisis with confidence. With its secure, out-of-band virtual bunker, ShadowHQ provides businesses with the tools they need to plan, coordinate, and execute a seamless cyber crisis response. From real-time communication to incident tracking and automated playbook execution, ShadowHQ ensures teams are visible, in control, and ready to respond to any cyber crisis. For more information, visit www.shadowhq.io Media ContactMandy Bachus for ShadowHQmedia@shadowhq.io

Introducing ShadowHQ: An Incident Response & Preparedness Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.