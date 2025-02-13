Koniag Government Services Subsidiary Awarded $49M USDA Task Order to Support FEMA Salesforce Development

Koniag Government Services

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) proudly announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Koniag Technology Solutions, LLC (KTS), has been awarded a three-year task order valued at $49 million by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). The contract supports application development services for the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) CLIP requirement and future Salesforce development initiatives under the STRATUS Basic Ordering Agreement – Pool 2.KTS, in partnership with Salesforce Professional Services (SPS), a consultancy within Salesforce, will deliver innovative technology solutions to enhance FEMA’s operational capabilities and improve service delivery to communities in need.“This achievement underscores the power of strategic partnerships, particularly with Salesforce, in driving innovation and efficiency for federal agencies,” said Mia Jordan, Digital Transformation Executive at Salesforce. “By leveraging a world-class technology solution like Salesforce, Koniag is helping USDA and FEMA enhance service delivery, streamline operations, and create meaningful outcomes for the communities they serve.”“We are honored to support the USDA and FEMA in their mission -critical operations,” said Dustin Sexton, VP and Salesforce Technology Partner Lead at Koniag Government Services. “This milestone win reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative technology solutions that empower federal agencies to better serve the American public. Our collaboration with Salesforce takes our partnership and Salesforce practice to new heights and ensures we bring innovative, scalable solutions to enhance efficiency and resilience in emergency management.”This award highlights KGS’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge solutions that support federal agencies’ missions and improve public service outcomes.About Koniag Government ServicesKoniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.

