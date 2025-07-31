KGS Senior Vice President Brings Home Eight Medals with Team USA at World Dragon Boat Racing Championships

Tanya Bergeron, KGS Sr. Vice President, Contracts and Procurement, US Dragon Boat Federation, 2025 Team USA Senior C Division 2025 World Dragon Boat Racing Championships, Team USA Senior C Standard Boat

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) proudly celebrates Senior Vice President of Contracts and Procurement, Tanya Bergeron, who recently represented the United States at the 17th International Dragon Boat Federation World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Brandenburg/Havel, Germany.Competing as part of the Team USA Women's Senior C Division, Bergeron contributed to an impressive medal count, earning four silver and four bronze medals across both women's and mixed team events. Remarkably, they reached the podium in every race category—2000m, 1000m, 500m, and 200m distances."Being part of Team USA's formation from the ground up was truly the highlight of this unforgettable experience. It taught me profound lessons that no seminar or classroom could ever provide, deeply enriching my understanding of what true leadership and being an exceptional teammate means," said Bergeron.KGS CEO Kevin Wideman expressed admiration for Bergeron's accomplishment: "Tanya exemplifies the dedication and teamwork we value at KGS. Her ability to excel at the international level while maintaining her executive leadership role demonstrates the exceptional caliber of professionals on our team. We're incredibly proud of her achievements."Bergeron's approach to Dragon Boat racing mirrors her leadership philosophy at KGS: success depends on synchronization and collective effort toward a common goal. In just eighteen months of training, she has demonstrated remarkable commitment, participating in personal training sessions, attending specialized camps, and even purchasing her own outrigger canoe, affectionately named "Lucy."Dragon Boat racing, a 2000-year-old Chinese tradition that became an international sport in 1976, requires precise coordination among 20 paddlers in standard boats. The sport demands extraordinary timing, strength, and teamwork—skills that translate directly to success in the federal contracting environment."What a memorable experience!" Bergeron added. "I can't begin to describe how much I appreciated my KGS family's support. I'll admit, I was bragging to my teammates about it."Bergeron's achievement highlights KGS's commitment to supporting employee development both professionally and personally, reinforcing the company's position as an employer of choice in the government contracting sector.About Koniag Government ServicesKoniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation-owned company comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.For all media inquiries contact Joanie Barr at jbarr@koniag-gs.com.

