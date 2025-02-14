Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa Sows Seeds of Change

Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa

Novotel Phuket Kata Avista demonstrates commitment to sustainability by promoting local craftsmanship through partnership with local charity, Seeds of Change.

Green Globe certification is a testament to our sustainability efforts. We strive to create meaningful experiences for guests while making a positive impact on the environment and our local community.” — Massimo Bernardi

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa , located in Phuket, Thailand on a hillside overlooking the aqua colored Andaman Sea and pristine white sands of Kata and Karon Beach, has officially earned its inaugural Green Globe certification, demonstrating the resort’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. This certification validates the family friendly resort’s dedication to implementing responsible tourism practices, aligning with the highest global standards for environmental, social, and economic sustainability.Massimo Bernardi, the General Manager, commented on the accomplishment: “Achieving Green Globe certification is a testament to our efforts towards sustainability. At Novotel Phuket Kata Avista, we strive to create meaningful experiences for our guests while making a positive impact on the environment and our local community. This certification proves our dedication to protecting the natural beauty of Phuket for future generations.”To support the local community, Novotel Phuket Kata Avista has fostered a strong partnership with Seeds of Change, a local charity. The resort supports the charity through a dedicated gift shop and collaborative family-friendly workshops that promote local craftsmanship and fostering cultural awareness among guests. The Seeds of Change gift shop embodies an "Eco Chic & Unique" philosophy, showcasing a curated collection of items handcrafted using repurposed and upcycled materials generously donated to the organization. These skillfully crafted creations, made by local students and community members in Phuket, reflect the unique talents nurtured by the Seeds of Change team. Proceeds from every sale directly support the empowerment of these individuals, providing them with valuable opportunities they might otherwise not have access to.The resort further supports the local community by respecting its local environment through eco-friendly practices. Its new Canopy Tree Bar, a poolside bar, is thoughtfully designed to incorporate local flora and trees into its structure. The bar features craft cocktails made with locally sourced, zero-kilometer ingredients, showcasing environmentally conscious culinary innovations. This innovative design and focus on sustainability make the Canopy Tree Bar a standout addition to the resort’s offerings.In addition to these efforts, the resort actively supports youth empowerment through education. The resort has cultivated a memorandum of understanding with local schools to provide students with opportunities for hands-on training and internships. These experiences equip them with valuable hospitality industry skills and foster community development. This initiative reflects the resort’s dedication to nurturing future generations and strengthening local ties.The resort further demonstrates its sustainability efforts by donating food to flood-affected individuals and recycling used cooking oil to minimize waste. The resort has also implemented a comprehensive energy efficiency program, installing LED lighting, energy-efficient appliances, and maximizing natural light to reduce energy consumption. Furthermore, a greywater recycling system for landscaping saves approximately 685 cubic meters of water annually, reducing costs by over $1,600.Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa’s efforts highlight its dedication to sustainable tourism and community development. The resort’s integrates eco-friendly practices into every aspect of its operations demonstrating a long-term commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Phuket. From innovative infrastructure, such as the Canopy Tree Bar, to empowering local artisans through the Seeds of Change initiative, the resort exemplifies how luxury and sustainability can coexist. Green Globe recognizes these achievements as vital contributions to advancing environmental conservation and fostering strong, sustainable ties with the local community through this certification.About Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and SpaPerched atop a hillside with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and the pristine sands of Kata and Karon Beaches, Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa is a premier family-friendly destination in Phuket. The resort features 143 spacious rooms and suites, each with a private balcony offering sea, pool, or garden vistas. Guests can enjoy a tropical oasis centered around a magnificent two-tier swimming pool, complemented by a variety of children's activities, including the Little Ocean Kids Club and a dedicated kids' pool area with a splash pad and water scooters. Dining options are diverse, with venues like the En Vogue all-day dining restaurant and the Canopy Tree Bar. For more information about Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.novotelphuketresortkata.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www. greenglobe.com For more information, please contact:Roger GibsonCluster Director of Marketing CommunicationsNovotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa38 Soi Luang Phor Chuan Soi, Karon District, 83100 Phuket – ThailandT. +66 (0) 76 302 660M. +66 (0) 82 804 4784roger.gibson@accor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.