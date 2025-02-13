Submit Release
Attorney Mitchel Chargo Appointed to Board of Directors for Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association

Mitchel Chargo, a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, represents cannabis businesses, licensed applicants, hemp-derived businesses, and cannabis-adjacent companies in the Minnesota cannabis market.

Chargo’s role will assist with the economic development and advocacy for Indigenous communities in the cannabis industry.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitchel Chargo, partner at national law firm Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA). The ICIA is committed to advancing economic development, policy advocacy and collaboration within Indigenous communities engaged in the cannabis industry.

With a legal practice focused on commercial real estate, business transactions, and the legalized cannabis sector, Chargo brings industry expertise and a passion for supporting equitable growth and opportunity. He is licensed to practice law in Minnesota and Arizona.

“Mitchel’s work comes to us at an important time for the Indigenous communities in the cannabis industry. Knowing his background helps us feel secure in knowing he will support our work toward navigating evolving regulations and establishing sustainable business models,” said Mary Jane Oatman, Executive Director of ICIA.

As Minnesota prepares to issue new cannabis licenses through a lottery tentatively scheduled for May or June 2025, Chargo focuses on ensuring Indigenous communities and local entrepreneurs have fair access to this emerging market. Chargo has previously served Indigenous communities through representing Indigenous-owned manufacturers, cultivators, retailers, and real estate companies in Minnesota.

“I am proud to join the ICIA’s mission and honored to collaborate with this incredible team. I look forward to making a meaningful impact by helping Indigenous communities cultivate new opportunities in the cannabis market,” said Chargo.
Since 2023, Chargo has been recognized as one of the “Global Top 200 Cannabis Lawyers” by Cannabis Law Report and as a top real estate lawyer by Minnesota Monthly in 2024.

For more information about Mitchel Chargo, visit www.hinshawlaw.com.

For more information on the ICIA, visit https://www.indigenouscannabis.org/.

