Marci Martinez Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

The Divorce With Respect Week® website includes divorce professionals from across the United States that are participating in this effort.

Divorce With Respect Week® is a chance to explore compassionate, collaborative options that allow families to find resolution without the added strain of a courtroom” — Marci Martinez

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denton family law attorney Marci Martinez is offering free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 3-9, 2025 during the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week. Divorce With Respect Week is an opportunity to learn more about options for divorce that keep the case out of court like Collaborative Divorce."At the heart of family law is the desire to help families move forward, no matter the challenges,” said Martinez. “Divorce With Respect Weekis a chance to explore compassionate, collaborative options that allow families to find resolution without the added strain of a courtroom.”Marci Martinez founded Martinez Legal P.C in 2017 and her practice focuses on family law, as well as estate planning, and business formations. Martinez Legal has offices in Denton and Decatur, Texas. Visit https://martinezlegalpc.com/ to learn more about Martinez Legal.Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with Marci Martinez during Divorce With Respect Week. The Divorce With Respect Weekwebsite includes divorce professionals from across the United States that are participating in this effort to grow awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process.

