Plano Family Law Attorney Barbara Cole Joins Divorce WIth Respect Week® Initiative

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Barbara Cole provides legal services to clients throughout North Texas.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plano family law attorney Barbara Cole will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations from March 3-9 during Divorce With Respect Week. She is joining a nationwide effort to provide those facing divorce the opportunity to learn more about their options for divorce other than going to court.“Divorce With Respect Weekis a unique chance to explore better options for divorce and learn about the necessary tools and support for figuring out this important life transition,” said Cole. “Our hope is to be able to spread the word about no court options like Collaborative Divorce.”Barbara Cole provides legal services to clients throughout North Texas. Cole was a teacher before going to law school and working in family law. Her hope is to use her experience working with families to serve her clients to best fit their needs. Visit https://colelawfirm.com/our-practice/about-barbara-cole/ to learn more about Cole and the legal services she provides.Go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with Cole during Divorce With Respect Week. The Divorce With Respect Weekwebsite includes divorce professionals from across the United States that are participating in this effort to grow awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.