2024-2025 Future Ready District Technology Profile Now Open

The Future Ready District Technology Profile 2024-2025 collection is now available for public school districts in the NDE Portal under the “Data Collections” tab. An activation code is required to add the collection to portal accounts.

PLEASE NOTE – Again this year Nonpublic Schools will not be responsible for completing the 2024-2025 District Technology profile through the portal. Only public schools are required to complete this report at this time. Nonpublic schools interested in completing a profile for their own use may download a PDF copy at the technology plan website (linked below).

More information and resources related to the new District Technology Profile are available on the NDE website: https://www.education.ne.gov/educational-technology/technology-plan/

The website includes links to the following documents:

PDF version of the new profile instrument PDF of the instructions to access the profile in the portal PDF of frequently asked questions (FAQ’s)

If you have difficulties accessing the documents on the NDE website, please contact Dorann Avey, Digital Learning Director at dorann.avey@nebraska.gov to request documents be emailed to you.