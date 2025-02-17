Marrad announces industry-first EPR Impact & Readiness Assessment for supply chain operations.

The supply chain materials management leader launches the assessment at the annual Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) LINK Conference.

ORLANDO, FL, PA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marrad, the leader in retail supply chain materials management solutions, today announced the EPR Impact and Readiness Assessment at the annual Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) LINK Conference. The assessment enables supply chain leaders to comply with, and benefit from, the emerging wave of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation—while reducing costs, risks, and their environmental footprint.

Although EPR has been shaping global waste management policy since its introduction in the 1970s, the current surge of statewide mandates—led by Oregon, Colorado, and California—has put retailers and supply chains in the spotlight. More states are following suit, making EPR compliance no longer a question of “if” but “when,” with many facing immediate requirements to rethink supply chain and operational waste management practices or face potential financial and reputational consequences.

“As organizations grapple with the rapid adoption of EPR mandates, Marrad stands out as the only company with the integrated materials platform needed to ensure compliance while driving down costs,” said Patrick Owens, Principal Consultant, EPR & Sustainable Materials Management at Marrad. “Our team doesn’t just help clients check regulatory boxes; we guide them through a transformative journey that reframes ‘waste as a cost’ to ‘waste as a sustainable asset.’”

A Tailored Solution for Distribution Centers and Beyond

As the first of its kind to focus on secondary and tertiary packaging within DCs, Marrad’s EPR Impact & Readiness Assessment is tailor-made to help businesses recognize immediate compliance needs and long-term growth opportunities. By harnessing best-in-class data analytics, operational expertise, and a holistic approach to sustainable materials management, Marrad ensures that its clients remain ahead of ever-evolving regulatory landscapes, turning potential liabilities into competitive advantages.

Specific areas to be addressed include:

Regulatory Compliance & Risk Mitigation

Operational Efficiency & Cost Reduction

Data Collection & Reporting

Strategic Waste Management Tools

About Marrad

Marrad is a technology enabled, supply chain solutions company that focuses on a mission-critical yet under resourced area of supply chains – the recyclables, reusables, and waste produced by distribution centers. Our purpose-built platform and team of industry experts deliver solutions that increase the value and sustainability performance of recyclables while simplifying and modernizing the management of returnable containers (totes, pooled pallets, etc.). We digitally integrate and synchronize all internal stakeholders and external partners and automate workflow through a single platform. This single point of truth reveals real-time, actionable data and insights resulting in reduced environmental impact while improving fiscal performance.

