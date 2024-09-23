EcoTrax Rebrands as Marrad and Unveils Expanded Vision at the IFDA 2024 Solutions Conference

The rebrand marks a key milestone since the company’s founding, reflecting its expanded vision for the future while maintaining its core mission.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marrad, formerly EcoTrax, announced today the launch of its new brand and website at the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) 2024 Solutions Conference, where the company is exhibiting at booth 532. This rebrand marks a key milestone since the company’s founding nearly four years ago, reflecting its expanded vision for the future while maintaining its core mission to simplify, harmonize, and modernize sustainable materials management for supply chains.

“Our mission hasn’t changed—we’re still focused on simplifying the complex and making sustainability integral to supply chain operations,” said Jim Owens, President of Marrad. “What’s evolved is our approach. The shift toward circularity and zero waste in supply chains has reached a tipping point and the pace is accelerating. The volumes of surplus material and the associated complexity of diversion management is also increasing. Supply chain leaders and their diversion partners are looking for new ways to manage their materials in a manner that integrates with supply chain operations, minimizes environmental impact, and reduces cost and risk. Marrad is here to guide them through these challenges with a single source, turnkey solution set.”

The Future of Supply Chain is Sustainability

The move to circularity and sustainable practices is being driven by both internal and external stakeholders including employees, customers, investors, suppliers, and regulators, all demanding more sustainable supply chain practices. In this environment, Marrad’s role is to serve as a trusted advisor, offering performance-based, managed solutions that help businesses transition from the legacy waste management model to circular, zero-waste operations.

“We’re all about making supply chain sustainability simple, achievable, and cost efficient,” said Steve Berger, Founder. “Whether you’re a supply chain leader or a diversion partner, our platform supports sustainable materials management every step of the way. By focusing on simplifying the complex and creating practical, effective solutions, we’re empowering businesses to make a meaningful environmental impact without sacrificing their bottom line.

What the Marrad Brand represents

With a reimagined brand, Marrad aims to expand its impact, providing single-source, turnkey solutions that blend purpose-built technology and expert, hands-on guidance, making it easier for businesses to integrate sustainability into their supply chain operations.

The new Marrad brand represents more than just a name change—it’s a transformation. It is a shift in strategy, focusing on providing accessible, cost efficient, and actionable solutions to every stakeholder in the supply chain, from diversion partners to our customers.

Marrad’s rebrand and expanded vision emphasizes the company’s commitment to simplifying sustainable materials management while delivering measurable results. Marrad stands for:

Innovation: Our new brand reflects our commitment to growth, transformation, and improvement. We continually evolve to stay ahead of industry trends so our clients can meet the demands of the future with confidence.

Integrity: As a universal indicator of trust, our new blue colors reflect integrity as one of our core values. We ensure every effort delivers a tangible, quantifiable impact for all internal and external stakeholders.

Simplicity: Our new logo includes a butterfly to denote our belief that every small action can have a major impact. We break down complex supply chain and sustainability challenges into manageable, actionable steps.

With purpose-built technology and expertise in sustainable materials management, Marrad ensures that businesses can achieve their sustainability goals while reducing operational costs. This mission is at the core of its newly launched website, which provides clients with the tools and insights needed to navigate the complexities of supply chain sustainability.

About Marrad

Marrad is a leader in sustainable materials management, offering turnkey solutions for food & other organic waste, recyclables, reusables, and asset recovery. Originally founded as EcoTrax, Marrad evolved to meet the increasing complexity and regulatory demands of modern supply chains, helping businesses achieve sustainability goals while optimizing costs. With decades of industry experience and a dedication to innovation, Marrad provides comprehensive, technology-driven solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs.

Visit the new website at MARRAD.com and explore Marrad’s suite of solutions.

