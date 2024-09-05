Via Analytics Joins the Circular Network to Advance the Transition to a Circular Economy

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the network's mission to accelerate the shift from linear supply chains to fully circular and sustainable

By collaborating with other members of the Circular Network, we can help organizations make smarter decisions that not only benefit their bottom line but also have a positive impact on the environment” — Michael Aubin, Via Analytics

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoTrax, a leader in sustainable supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that Via Analytics has joined the Circular Network. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the network's mission to accelerate the shift from linear supply chains to fully circular and sustainable models.

The Circular Network is an innovative coalition of businesses, organizations, and experts committed to transforming supply chains by promoting circular economy principles. By focusing on resource optimization, waste minimization, and environmental stewardship, the Circular Network aims to help organizations reduce their environmental footprint while enhancing operational efficiency.

Via Analytics, a pioneering company known for its advanced waste and recycling data analytics is helping companies reduce the waste going to landfills. They bring a wealth of expertise in leveraging data to drive sustainability. With this partnership, Via Analytics will contribute its cutting-edge technology to help Circular Network members increase waste diversion and recycling and move towards more sustainable practices.

Jim Owens, President of EcoTrax, expressed his enthusiasm for this new partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome Via Analytics to the Circular Network. Their expertise in data analytics and commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to create zero-waste, fully circular supply chains. Together, we can accelerate the transition from a traditional linear economy to a circular one, where resources are reused, recycled, and regenerated."

Michael Aubin, CEO of Via Analytics, also shared his excitement: "Joining the Circular Network is a significant milestone for Via Analytics. We believe that data-driven insights are essential for businesses to achieve their sustainability goals. By collaborating with other members of the Circular Network, we can help organizations make smarter decisions that not only benefit their bottom line but also have a positive impact on the environment."

The addition of Via Analytics to the Circular Network further strengthens the coalition's ability to support businesses in their journey towards a sustainable future. Through collaborative efforts, innovative solutions, and a shared commitment to circularity, the Circular Network continues to lead the way in transforming supply chains and driving the global shift towards a more sustainable economy.

For more information about the Circular Network and its members, visit [Circular Network Website].

About EcoTrax

EcoTrax is a pioneering organization dedicated to creating sustainable, zero-waste supply chains. Through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, EcoTrax aims to disrupt traditional waste management practices and promote circular economy principles across North American supply chains.

About Via Analytics

Companies and organizations are using the Via Analytics waste management platform to reduce the waste they are sending to landfills, thus reducing cost and GHG emissions. With the Via Analytics’ platform, companies and organizations are able to measure and report zero waste progress against goals. In addition, Via Analytics clients have access to actionable insights and predictive analytics to impact behavior and affect change.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Via Analytics

Michael Aubin

CEO

michael@viaanalytics.com

781-801-6437

EcoTrax

Jim Owens

President

484-678-5827

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.