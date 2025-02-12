Cynthia Martell Named 2025 Maine School Counselor of the Year

The Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) has announced that Cynthia Martell, school counselor at Captain Albert Stevens Elementary School in Belfast, is the 2025 Maine School Counselor of the Year. This award is part of a national program that honors school counselors who run a top-notch, comprehensive school counseling program at the elementary, middle, or high school level.

Martell was recognized, in part, because of the data-driven, comprehensive school counseling program she runs to support students at Captain Albert Stevens Elementary School. One of her innovative approaches is a program that addresses chronic absenteeism and its impact on students’ academic progress. The initiative organizes comprehensive support plans for students that improve attendance rates, foster student success, and strengthen the overall school culture.

“It is abundantly clear to me that collaboration and a multi-tiered system of support are essential in order to best support students with the mindsets and behaviors for student success in academics, social/emotional skills, and career readiness, as set forth by the American School Counselor Association,” Martell said.

Martell earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and communications from the University of Colorado and obtained her master’s degree in counseling and guidance from the University of Alaska. She has been the school counselor at Captain Albert Stevens Elementary School since 2007.

“Cynthia is a dedicated and transformative educator whose work has had a profound impact on our students, families, and school community,” Dr. Ashley Reynolds, principal of Captain Albert Stevens Elementary School, said. “Her unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of our students and families, her ability to cultivate strong connections, and her leadership in making our school inclusive and equitable are truly remarkable.”

In the year ahead, Martell will have several speaking engagements and event appearances. In the winter of 2026, she will be invited to a formal gala in Washington, D.C. She will also be honored at the American School Counselor Association Annual Conference in New Orleans in the summer of 2026.

The Maine School Counselor of the Year is announced as part of National School Counseling Week, celebrated annually during the first full week in February. For further questions about the MESCA School Counselor of the Year award, please view the MESCA website or reach out to MESCA Board Chair Rebecca Edelman at chair@maineschoolcounselor.org.

Left to right: Julie Smyth, Maine DOE Director of the Office of School and Student Supports; Megan Welter, Maine DOE Associate Commissioner of Public Education; Cynthia Martell, 2025 Maine School Counselor of the Year; Bear Shea, Maine DOE Coordinator of Culture, Climate, Resilience Team.