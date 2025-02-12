Applications Open for Student Position on Maine State Board of Education

The Maine State Board of Education is currently seeking applications for its newest student member to join the Board. This is an extraordinary opportunity for Maine students to practice civic engagement and serve as both a representative of Maine students and an active education leader in the state.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, February 28, 2025, for students from Maine’s First Congressional District, which includes Cumberland, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, York, and part of Kennebec Counties. All applicants must currently be a high school sophomore.

The Maine State Board of Education has two non-voting student members who serve two-year terms on the Board. Students join the Board as a high school junior and end their two-year term after their senior year. One student is enrolled in a public school in Maine’s First Congressional District, and the other is enrolled in a public school in Maine’s Second Congressional District. At all times, the Board has one high school junior and one high school senior as members, with staggered appointments.

Application materials for students are available on the State Board of Education webpage. The Board has also mailed application materials to all First Congressional District high school principals, school counselors, and Career and Technical Education directors.

Completed applications may be sent either in hard-copy form via U.S. mail or electronically via email.

Please send applications via U.S. mail to:

Emily Cummins

State Board of Education

23 State House Station

Augusta, ME 04333-0023

Please send electronic application materials to:

Emily.C.Cummins@maine.gov

After applications close on February 28, a screening committee of the State Board of Education will be inviting semi-finalists to participate in a Zoom interview, after which three finalists will be chosen. The names and application materials of those finalists will be sent to the Governor’s Office for final selection.

Then, the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs of the Maine State Legislature will interview the nominee in a public hearing and make a recommendation about the nominee to the Maine Senate. The Maine Senate is charged with confirming the appointment.

For further information about this opportunity or the application process, please email Emily Cummins at Emily.C.Cummins@maine.gov or call 207-624-6616.