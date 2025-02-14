Dasseti Awarded 'Investor Relations Technology of the Year' at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025

Dasseti ENGAGE Home Screen Dasseti Logo Wissem Souissi CEO & Founder

Award recognizes Dasseti ENGAGE for revolutionizing investor relations with AI-driven automation and RFP management.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dasseti is honoured to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious "Investor Relations Technology of the Year" at the Private Equity Wire European Awards 2025. This recognition highlights the exceptional capabilities of Dasseti ENGAGE , our advanced solution designed to empower Investor Relations teams within asset management and private equity firms.The Private Equity Wire European Awards celebrate excellence among GPs and service providers across Europe. Winners are determined through a comprehensive process involving industry surveys, editorial assessments, and data analysis, culminating in a recognition of those driving innovation and growth in the private markets landscape.Dasseti's CEO and Founder, Wissem Souissi said, "We are honored to receive the ‘Investor Relations Technology of the Year’ award at the PE Wire European Awards 2025. This recognition underscores our commitment to empowering Investor Relations teams with cutting-edge AI-driven technology that enhances efficiency, accuracy, and investor engagement. Dasseti ENGAGE is designed to streamline complex workflows, reduce response times, and ensure seamless communication between GPs and LPs. We remain dedicated to driving innovation in the investment sector and providing solutions that help our clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape."About Dasseti ENGAGEDasseti ENGAGE is an AI-powered platform tailored specifically for Investor Relations teams at asset managers, fund managers, and private equity General Partners (GPs). It addresses the increasing demands for information from investors by streamlining the response process to Requests for Proposals (RFPs) and Due Diligence Questionnaires (DDQs), thereby enhancing efficiency and accuracy in investor communications.Key features of Dasseti ENGAGE include:AI-Powered Smart Tools: The platform incorporates advanced AI capabilities such as Smart Docs , Smart Response, Smart Search, and Smart Writer, enabling teams to quickly and accurately respond to investor inquiries by leveraging pre-approved content and generating contextually relevant outputs.Flexible Workflow Compatibility: The platform provides add-ins for Microsoft Word, Excel, and Chrome, allowing teams to work within their preferred applications while utilizing Dasseti ENGAGE's powerful AI tools. This flexibility ensures that responses can be managed efficiently without altering existing workflows.Smart Search and Smart Docs: Dasseti searches previous responses and approved company documents to find the answers to RFPs, DDQs and client requests, quickly and easily. For small teams, this can remove the requirement to maintain a centralized Question and Answer bank.Centralized Content Management: For teams that do want a centralized Question and Answer bank, users can maintain and update responses in one place, ensuring that all communications are consistent, accurate, and up-to-date across all investor interactions.Enhanced Compliance and Oversight: Dasseti ENGAGE offers full audit trails, customizable report templates, and team workflow management features, providing comprehensive oversight and ensuring adherence to compliance standards.By leveraging these features, Dasseti ENGAGE enables Investor Relations teams to reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on building stronger relationships with investors and delivering high-quality, consistent information promptly.This award underscores Dasseti's commitment to providing innovative technology solutions that meet the complex demands of the investment industry.For more information about Dasseti ENGAGE and our suite of investment sector solutions, please visit https://www.dasseti.com/platform-dasseti-engage

Dasseti ENGAGE accelerates investor communications for Fund Managers and GPs

