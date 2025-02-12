Westminster Barracks - DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1000891

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/11/2024 – 9:44 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 5 Dummerston, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Kimberly Caviola

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/11/2025, at approximately 0944 hours, a Trooper with Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation on U.S. Route 5 in the town of Dummerston. While interacting with Caviola, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation found that the operator, identified as Kimberly Caviola (39), was drivinig under the influence. Caviola was placed under arrest and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on March 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 11, 2025 – 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.