Westminster Barracks - DUI Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1000891
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/11/2024 – 9:44 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 5 Dummerston, VT
VIOLATIONS: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Kimberly Caviola
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/11/2025, at approximately 0944 hours, a Trooper with Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation on U.S. Route 5 in the town of Dummerston. While interacting with Caviola, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Subsequent investigation found that the operator, identified as Kimberly Caviola (39), was drivinig under the influence. Caviola was placed under arrest and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing and was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on March 11, 2025 at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 11, 2025 – 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
