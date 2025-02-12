Elite Truck School opens new location in Albany, OR

Elite Truck School at 1206 Anderson Place SE, Albany, OR

Elite Truck School is expanding its Truck Driver Training operations to serve Linn and Salem County residents.

The Albany campus reflects our dedication to meeting the rising demand for new drivers while making CDL training more accessible to residents of Salem and Linn County” — Tyler Reisnauer

ALBANY, OR, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the growing demand for skilled, professional truck drivers and a commitment to better serve Salem and Linn County, Elite Truck School , Oregon’s leading CDL training provider, is proud to announce the opening of its new campus at 1206 Anderson Place SE, Albany , OR. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Elite Truck School, enabling more students to access top-tier training and embark on rewarding careers in the trucking industry.“For over 20 years, our Hillsboro campus has been a trusted resource for men and women pursuing truck driving careers in Washington County and nearby areas,” said Tyler Reisnaur, General Manager. “The Albany campus reflects our dedication to meeting the rising demand for new drivers while making CDL training more accessible to residents of Salem and Linn County.”J.J. Reisnaur, who will oversee campus operations, echoed this enthusiasm, saying, “For years, industry partners including trucking companies, WorkSource Oregon, the Veterans Administration, and the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation have encouraged us to expand our training capacity. Our reputation for high-quality CDL training, personalized instruction, and state-of-the-art equipment is what sets us apart. This new facility in Albany will allow us to double our training capacity and continue providing the exceptional support that our students deserve.”The new Albany campus will help meet the trucking industry’s critical need for well-trained drivers while maintaining the high standards Elite Truck School is known for. Residents of Salem and Linn County now have a closer and more convenient location to pursue their CDL certification and begin their journey toward a successful trucking career.Elite Truck School is now enrolling students at their new Albany location, and they started their first class earlier this month. You can learn more about Class A CDL training, the companies who are hiring our graduates, and financial assistance for area residents by visiting https://elitetruckschool.com/ About Elite Truck SchoolIn 2003, after a long and successful career as a professional driver, Elite Founder Greg Reisnaur saw a need for better-trained truck driving professionals in the Portland area. To meet this demand, he built a business to begin offering truck driving courses that delivered a high standard of training, all while remaining affordable and convenient for students. Today, we provide 160 hours of Class A CDL training classes, and our school is WIOA and VA-approved.

