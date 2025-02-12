Governor Abbott Celebrates Launch Of NYSE Texas

TEXAS, February 12 - February 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the announcement by the New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), of plans to launch NYSE Texas, a fully electronic equities exchange to be headquartered in Dallas.



“Texas is the most powerful economy in the nation, and now we will become the financial capital of America,” said Governor Abbott. “With the launch of NYSE Texas, we will expand our financial might in the United States and cement our great state as an economic powerhouse on the global stage. I thank the New York Stock Exchange for choosing Texas. Working together, we will continue to advance pro-growth economic policies that allow entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive and will make Texas stronger and more prosperous than ever in the history of our great state.”



NYSE: ICE today announced the reincorporation of NYSE Chicago in Texas and the renaming of NYSE Chicago as NYSE Texas, pending regulatory approval. On Monday, Governor Abbott met with NYSE: ICE Founder, Chairman, and CEO Jeffrey Sprecher and NYSE Group President Lynn Martin to discuss the launch of NYSE Texas and the new economic opportunities NYSE: ICE will provide to Texas and global businesses.



Learn more about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), here.

