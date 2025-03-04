LitWits Workshops Transforms Literature Learning with Hands-On Printable Teaching Resources

LitWits Workshops | Read for Fun | Learn for Fun

Former Workshop Program Now Offers Creative, Experiential Materials for Educators and Parents

CAPITOLA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LitWits Workshops, a beloved experiential literature program, is making a major shift from in-person workshops to providing printable teaching resources for educators and parents. Founded by sisters Becky Kimball and Jenny Clendenen, LitWits Workshops has spent 15 years inspiring kids to fall in love with great books through immersive, hands-on learning. Now, they’re bringing that same magic to classrooms and homeschools everywhere with easy-to-use, engaging printables and video workshops.

“Kids have so much fun doing what the characters did, they don’t even realize they’re learning,” says Becky Kimball, co-founder of LitWits Workshops. “When children experience books in a tangible way—whether by tasting a character’s meal, crafting an object from the story, or solving a challenge the hero faced—they gain a deeper understanding and lasting appreciation for literature.”

LitWits’ experiential approach to literature is based on the idea that children learn best through interactive experiences. Each book-based activity is designed to help kids absorb lessons naturally—from historical insights to character development and emotional intelligence.

“If you think back to your grade school days,” adds co-founder Jenny Clendenen, “you realize that if you remember anything you learned, it was probably tied to a project or activity you did. That’s why hands-on engagement is so important—it helps learning stick.”

The LitWits website now offers 50+ free creative teaching ideas for classic and contemporary books, along with affordable worksheet and activity printables that bring those ideas to life. Educators and parents can access:

✅ Engaging hands-on activities for each book

✅ Printable worksheets and resources that reinforce key themes

✅ On-demand video workshops where Becky and Jenny do the teaching

“Teaching the LitWits way is easy and fun,” says Clendenen. “We’ve taken everything we learned from years of working with kids and packaged it into accessible, ready-to-use materials.”

Studies show that active learning improves retention and fosters a lifelong love of reading. According to homeschooling expert Cathy Duffy, “LitWits' experiential, hands-on approach might well be more successful in getting students excited about reading good literature than a more academic approach.”

This method benefits everyone:

📚 For kids – It makes reading exciting, enhances comprehension, and builds confidence.

📖 For educators & parents – It saves time, sparks curiosity, and simplifies lesson planning.

🌍 For the world – Kids who read more great books become more thoughtful, knowledgeable, and empathetic people.

By transitioning to digital teaching resources, LitWits is making its creative, literature-based learning approach available to more educators and families than ever before. The company’s growing library of printables and video workshops ensures that every child has the opportunity to experience great books in a meaningful way.

The new LitWits downloadable teaching resources, along with free ideas and instructions, are available now at https://www.litwitsworkshops.com/free-novel-teaching-guides.

Activity for THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH by Norton Juster: "Being Jules Feiffer"

