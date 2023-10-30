Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,187 in the last 365 days.

CORE Pickleball Launches Online Store

Outdoor Pickleball Balls

Outdoor Pickleball Balls

Pickleball Paddle

Pickleball Paddle

Regulation Pickleball Net

Regulation Pickleball Net

Elevating Player Experiences On and Off the Court

ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Pickleball, a leading provider of pickleball equipment, has announced the launch of their online store. The store offers a wide variety of products, including balls, paddles, nets, apparel, and other accessories.

"We are excited to launch our online store and provide our customers with a convenient way to purchase our products," said CORE Pickleball Owner, J. Pollack. "We offer a wide variety of products that are sure to meet the needs of any pickleball player, whether they are just starting out or are a seasoned pro."

The online store offers a secure checkout process and free shipping on orders over $50. CORE Pickleball is committed to providing the best possible shopping experience for their customers.

"We want our customers to be able to shop with confidence, knowing that they are getting the best possible products and service," said Pollack. "Our online store offers a convenient way to shop, and we are always available to answer any questions that our customers may have."

For more information about CORE Pickleball and their online store, please visit their website at https://corepickleballusa.com.

J. Pollack
CORE Pickleball LLC
+1 267-753-9050
sales@corepickleballusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

CORE Pickleball Launches Online Store

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more