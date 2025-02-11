New ‘7 Minute Mind Mastery™ ’ App Uses Hypnosis and Journaling to Rewire the Mind in Minutes a Day

Designed to create positive change in only 7 minutes a day

NORFOLK, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transforming lives just got easier with the launch of 7 Minute Mind Mastery™, the world’s first integrated Journal and Hypnosis App. Designed to create positive change in only 7 minutes a day, this groundbreaking tool combines the science of hypnosis, mindset principles, and the power of journaling to reprogram the subconscious mind.

Developed by four talented women, Jo Le-Rose, Louiza Le-Rose, Dr. Karen E. Wells and Jo Wynn. as part of the Inspired Genius initiative, 7 Minute Mind Mastery™ offers over 180 custom-recorded hypnosis tracks covering six transformative areas: De-cluttering, Health & Fitness, Confidence, Creativity, Career, and Wealth. Each category includes 30 focused tracks designed to bring balance, growth, and empowerment to users.

What sets this app apart is its unique combination of tools. The hypnosis tracks are enhanced with scientifically tuned tones and frequencies that engage the subconscious mind, while leveraging the powerful mindset shifts of an Ancient Frequency clock. When paired with the beautifully designed journal, the app helps users align their goals with deep inner change, creating a powerful and seamless path to transformation.

“7 Minute Mind Mastery™ was created to make personal growth accessible, even for those with busy schedules. With just 7 minutes a day, users can unlock their potential and achieve meaningful change in their lives,” said Louiza Le-Rose, who crafted the original idea.

The 7 Minute Mind Mastery™ app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. The early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the app and journal combination for accelerating results. The journal serves as the perfect companion, encouraging users to reflect and reinforce the hypnosis sessions, making the process even more effective. The app is available with a free 7-day trial, for more information, visit the website at https://www.inspired-genius.com/sales.

