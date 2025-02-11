State Secretary Gabrič at the informal meeting of EU ministers for development

SLOVENIA, February 11 - Regarding the strengthening of the Global Gateway strategy, EU ministers for development, together with the Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Sikela, discussed the role of small countries and businesses in implementing the strategy. Slovenia and other small EU Member States aim to encourage the European Commission to assist them in building their capacity, enabling their participation in Global Gateway projects, with a particular focus on improving conditions for the involvement of SMEs.

As for resilience-building, ministers examined how the EU can best support the resilience of partner countries, and which instruments should be used. Their discussions centred on three specific cases: Mauritania, Syria and Ukraine. The Polish Presidency intends to adopt Council conclusions on this subject.

State Secretary Dr Gabrič emphasised that building resilience is a long-term process and that addressing the root causes of instability in fragile states is crucial. Slovenia will continue providing humanitarian aid to both Ukraine and Syria, as it is essential for the reconstruction and stability of these countries.

Ministers also engaged in discussions on EU priorities for development financing ahead of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), which will take place in Seville from 30 June to 3 July 2025. EU development ministers also addressed the uncertainty surrounding the future engagement of the United States in this field and the recent executive order by President Trump imposing a 90-day pause on foreign aid programmes. FfD4 presents an opportunity for the EU to demonstrate its global leadership in this area, notably through the reinforcement of the Global Gateway strategy and cooperation with the private sector. Dr Gabrič advocated for joint efforts in this field to be effectively communicated to the public, and expressed support for strengthening partnerships in a multipolar world.

On the sidelines of the meeting, State Secretary Gabrič held several bilateral discussions. She and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, whom she invited to visit Slovenia, talked about the accessibility of EU funding for SMEs, a topic she also addressed with other like-minded countries. She further discussed the situation in Palestine with the foreign ministers of Spain and Portugal. Additionally, she exchanged views with Denmark on the forthcoming Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU and met separately with Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.