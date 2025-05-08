152nd Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, May 8 - The Government was briefed on the current defence and security policy. The new policy is based on strengthening broad societal security, increasing the resilience of society as a whole, and enhancing Slovenia’s defence capabilities. To support this, 2% of GDP will be allocated in 2025. Effectively responding to increasingly complex security risks requires more than just reaction—it demands a long-term vision, coordinated functioning of all national security subsystems, and a clear recognition that security is the foundation of freedom. The Government recognizes its responsibility to all residents—not only to protect lives and property, but also to safeguard peace, democratic values, and human dignity.

Slovenia also remains committed to its role in the broader European and international community, including fulfilling its obligations within the NATO alliance. The Government endorsed the guidelines of the new defence and security policy aimed at enhancing the country’s resilience. A key novelty is the understanding of security as a comprehensive concept, encompassing both military and civilian aspects—from defence capacities and protection of critical infrastructure to energy security, cybersecurity, and information resilience.

Strengthening resilience means Slovenia will not only be better prepared for crises but will also act as a proactive alliance member, contributing knowledge and experience to collective European security. An accelerated and more ambitious timetable foresees reaching 2% of GDP in defence spending by 2025, increasing to 2.2% in 2026, 2.4% in 2027, 2.6% in 2028, and 2.8% in 2029—reaching 3% by 2030 and maintaining that level long-term. A key element in the document is the role of the Slovenian Armed Forces in supporting national and societal resilience.

The policy further includes:

Capability targets for the Slovenian Armed Forces and a funding plan through 2040

Support for domestic knowledge, industrial development, and a new strategy for Slovenia’s defence industry

Dual-use infrastructure

Military medical capacities to support public healthcare

Research, development, innovation, space technology, and cybersecurity

The increase in defence spending is framed within a broader context of responsible public finance management. Security strengthening will proceed in parallel with the protection of social justice, democratic values, and the country’s ability to remain resilient in the face of modern security, environmental, and social challenges. Defence capability is no longer just a military matter—it reflects political maturity, national responsibility, and our commitment to remain a credible and reliable partner in an increasingly unpredictable world.

The Government adopted a draft amendment to the Pension and Disability Insurance Act. The proposed changes respond to the ageing population and are part of Slovenia’s commitments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). Citizens can access information about the reform via the website Pension Reform | GOV.SI or by calling Call Centre 114, available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting 8 May.

The reform proposals are the result of social dialogue and consultations among key stakeholders. The aim is to ensure a fair, transparent, and trustworthy system that guarantees comparable rights, decent pensions for current and future generations, and financial sustainability. These changes will not be implemented abruptly but will be introduced after a transition period, allowing individuals and system operators to adjust accordingly.

The share of people aged 65+ is expected to rise from 20% to 30% of the population over the next 25 years, increasing the share of retirees by 50%. This demographic trend poses risks to the financial sustainability of the pension system and the adequacy of pensions. It also affects the labour market, which already sees low employment among older adults and delayed workforce entry by young people.

The reform is therefore crucial in adapting the system to the demographic transition and improving the welfare of retirees. By ensuring fiscal sustainability and greater transparency, public trust in the system will also improve. The comprehensive measures proposed aim to create a stable pension system that no longer requires constant emergency interventions.

The draft Act on the Publication of Acts in the Official Gazette introduces a new, fully digitalised model of publishing legal acts. All publications will be free of charge for submitters, and the entire publication process will rely on IT systems built alongside this legal framework using Recovery and Resilience Plan funds.

Publications will be made via the national Legal Information System (PISRS), which was comprehensively overhauled in 2024, moved to secure government infrastructure, and certified for web accessibility (NSIOS). The “one act – one issue” principle will ensure faster processing and same-day publication. The law also introduces basic shared rules for the legislative process, including for exceptional circumstances (e.g. war, natural disasters, cyberattacks) when regular publication is disrupted.

The draft amendment to the Primary School Act redefines the educational function of primary schools, emphasizing a safe and supportive learning environment. It introduces changes in grading, transportation, and adds a new compulsory subject. The “school educational plan” as a standalone document will be abolished, with its contents integrated into the school’s annual work plan, approved by the school council and reviewed by the parents’ council.

Disciplinary measures will focus on the “educational warning,” issued for serious violations or when other measures fail. A warning is valid for 12 months and can extend into the next school year. Students and parents can appeal it. The law also refines school rules on student responsibilities, checks of student belongings, and temporary confiscation of prohibited or misused items (including electronic devices). Device use during educational activities will be permitted only when necessary.

Absence justifications will no longer be the class teacher’s responsibility—parents will be fully accountable. Schools may notify social services in cases of prolonged unexcused absences and propose penalty procedures. The amendment also broadens the list of fines for violations by schools and parents.

The School Inspection Act, last amended in 2005, will be updated. Numerous legal and educational changes require a modern approach. The new model introduces systemic reviews, replacing traditional inspections and focusing on unified system evaluation. This approach aims to empower school leadership in upholding legal compliance and to provide feedback on operational areas and legal gaps. These reviews, conducted at a minimum of five institutions, also reflect the advisory role of school inspection and bring Slovenia closer to European standards.

Finally, the Government adopted a new Flood Regulation, defining spatial planning and activity restrictions in flood- and erosion-prone areas. The regulation introduces the concept of flood and erosion resilience, requiring that general structures withstand 100-year flood events, while sensitive facilities (hospitals, schools, eldercare homes, museums, vital infrastructure) must withstand 500-year floods.

It defines clear tiers of spatial planning (national, municipal, project level) and removes rigid classifications of flood measures, allowing flexible, context-specific solutions in the planning process. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning will work closely with designers to propose optimal spatial, environmental, and economically efficient outcomes.

Additionally, the regulation introduces comprehensive flood hazard mapping, with the state responsible for current-condition maps and investors or planners responsible for future-condition scenarios.