WB3C and World Economic Forum Convene Regional Cyber Dialogue

SLOVENIA, May 9 - A Convergence of Global and Regional Expertise The workshop will feature contributions from an exceptional roster of international and regional leaders, including: Keynote Speaker: H.E. Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro (invited) Stream 1: Addressing the Cyber Talent Shortage - Dana Berman, Manager, Strategic Business Development & Marketing - Cybersecurity Services, Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) - Denise Cassidy, EMEA Security HR Lead, Accenture (Ireland) - Giuseppe Cinque, Principal Architect, Cisco Digital Impact Office, Cisco Systems (Italy) - Reza Elgalai, Université Technologique de Troyes (France) - Rob Rashotte, Vice-President, Global Training and Technical Field Enablement, Fortinet (Canada) - Abdullah Albaiz, General Manager for Human Capital Development, National Cybersecurity Authority of Saudi Arabia - Grace Boyling, Senior Policy Advisor on International Cyber Skills, UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology - Mark Mannheim, Programme Manager, Cybersecurity and Digital Identity Directorate, UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology Stream 2: Collaborative Strategies Against Cybercrime - Alex Wloch, Senior Analyst, Active Threat Monitoring, Standard Chartered Bank (United Kingdom) - Céline Louyat, Inspector, Public Finance, AGRASC (France) - James Gill, Global Head, Cyber Threat Response, Banco Santander (Spain) - Jakub Olszewski, Head of Skills Academies, Standard Chartered Bank (United Kingdom) - Jelena Zelenovic Matone, Chief Information Security Officer, European Investment Bank (Luxembourg) - Lenno Reimond, Stakeholder Manager, Europol (Netherlands) - Paul-Alexandre Gillot, J-CAT Coordinator, Europol EC3 (France) - Samuel Hassine, CEO, Filigran (France) - Sean Doyle, Cybercrime Atlas Initiative, World Economic Forum Centre for Cybersecurity Why This Workshop Matters Recent data reveals alarming trends in the Western Balkans: - A 40% increase in cyber incidents since 2023 - A 200% surge in ransomware attacks between 2022-2024 - A critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals This workshop will tackle these challenges head-on by: - Developing actionable strategies to attract, train, and retain cybersecurity talent in the region - Strengthening operational collaboration between law enforcement, governments, and private sector leaders - Aligning regional efforts with global frameworks like WEF’s Strategic Cybersecurity Talent Framework and Cybercrime Disruption Framework Join the Conversation While attendance is by invitation only, organizations interested in contributing to the Western Balkans’ cybersecurity resilience efforts are encouraged to contact us for more information on info@wb3c.org.

