80 Years After Victory: Do We Still Understand the Message of History?

SLOVENIA, May 9 - On the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and in celebration of Europe Day, the Government Communication Office presents a new episode of the GOVSI podcast featuring Dr. Aleš Gabrič, a renowned historian and president of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts. In conversation with host Zoran Potič, they reflect on the meaning of May 9—once and today—as a day of victory, liberation, and European unity.

