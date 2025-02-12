UNITAR and Partners Lead Sustainable Skills Revolution with RES4CITY Micro-Credential Platform

12 February 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – UNITAR and RES4CITY Micro-credentials and micro-programmes are available free now: (https://res4city.boostmyskills.eu/). This groundbreaking platform equips individuals with the knowledge and skills to drive sustainable urban transformations. Developed with EU and Swiss Confederation support by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, alongside 18 pan-European universities and industry partners, RES4CITY provides micro-credentials on key topics, including renewable energy, sustainable finance, and smart urban solutions, tailored for students, professionals, and policymakers.

By 2030, there will be 38 million jobs in the areas of renewable energy and sustainability—an increase of 216% compared to 2020. However, current trends show that only 50% of these jobs will be filled due to skills shortages. This project has partnered with 18 universities and expert industrial partners, as well as engaging with hundreds of stakeholders, to develop micro-credentials specifically designed to address these skills shortages in an engaging and practical manner.

This initiative is a unique opportunity to address urban sustainability challenges by empowering individuals with practical, targeted knowledge,

says Professor Fabiano Pallonetto, RES4CITY project coordinator at Maynooth University. Our platform is designed to be accessible, allowing participants to make impactful changes in their communities through real-world applications.

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) has been instrumental in supporting RES4CITY’s mission to promote sustainable urban skills. Mr. Daniel Nazarov, from the Division for People at UNITAR, states: “With climate challenges growing, cities need qualified professionals who can implement sustainable solutions. RES4CITY will be invaluable in creating a new generation of leaders ready to take on these responsibilities.”

The platform offers a wide range of free micro-credentials and micro-programmes designed to fit various educational backgrounds, enabling users to become key contributors to sustainable urban transformations.