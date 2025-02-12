UNITAR and Sovereign Order of Malta Sign MoU to Combat Human Trafficking

12 February 2025, Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sovereign Order of Malta at UNITAR’s headquarters in Geneva. This strategic partnership aims to address the global challenge of human trafficking through collaborative efforts over the next five years.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Rabih El-Haddad, Director of UNITAR’s Division for Multilateral Diplomacy, and H.E. Michel Veuthey, Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons and Deputy Permanent Observer to the United Nations in Geneva.

The five-year strategic partnership seeks to leverage the respective expertise and resources of both entities to prevent, the rehabilitation of survivors, and the strengthening of international networks against human trafficking. Activities will include awareness-raising campaigns, capacity-building for law enforcement and policymakers, and high-level events. This partnership underscores UNITAR’s commitment to fostering multilateral cooperation and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDGs 5, 8, and 16. The Sovereign Order of Malta, with its extensive experience in humanitarian assistance and human dignity preservation, brings a unique and valuable perspective to this shared mission.

Through this collaboration, UNITAR and the Sovereign Order of Malta aim to strengthen efforts to combat human trafficking while empowering affected communities and fostering sustainable solutions to this complex global challenge.